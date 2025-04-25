News by Sharelle Burt Trump Tells His Friend Putin To ‘STOP!’ Following Deadly Attacks On Kyiv When a reporter asked Trump if he thinks Putin will listen to him, he said, "I do, yeah."







Overnight Russian attacks on districts and residential areas in Kyiv — the capital city of Ukraine — resulted in President Doanld Trump telling Russian President Vladimir Putin to “STOP!,” ABC News reported.

Following the deadly attacks that took the lives of close to 12 and injured over 100 people, Trump issued a directive on his social media app Truth Social to his colleague to stop the violence. “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing,” Trump said.

“Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the Peace Deal DONE!”

Russia attacked Kyiv with a massive amount of missiles and drones for hours, labeling it the deadliest assault on the city since July 2024, according to the Associated Press. The president has expressed frustration with the U.S.-led effort to get a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia which has not made progress. When a reporter asked Trump if he thinks Putin will listen to him, he said, “I do, yeah.”

In a clip circulating on X, Trump claimed that he would have the Russia-Ukraine war ended in the first 24 hours of his term. Social media users compared it to his post publicly calling for Putin to stop, close to 100 days in.

Left: Trump bragging that he'll stop the Russia-Ukraine war 'in 24 hours' of his term



Right: Trump begging Putin to stop publicly almost 100 days into his term pic.twitter.com/gHMiyK3j6c — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 24, 2025

During a visit to South Africa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia’s attack on Kyiv one of the war’s most “intense and brazen,” just one day after Trump lashed out at him. Trump accused Zelenskyy of prolonging the “killing field” by not accepting a potential peace plan. Trump said he has a “deadline” for negotiations to achieve a peace deal for the war and wants it fast. “So we are thinking that very strongly that they both want peace, but they have to get to the table,” he said at the White House April 24.

“We’re waiting a long time. They have to get them to the table. And I think we’re going to get peace.”

Following the Kyiv strike, Zelenskyy admitted that he doesn’t see strong enough pressure from the U.S. on Russia. Trump said the Ukrainian president refuses to surrender the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula as part of a potential deal. “We believe that with greater pressure on the Russian Federation, we will be able to bring our sides closer, if you like. Although we are close,” he said.

Kyiv’s mayor declared a day of mourning in memory of the victims of the attack on the capital April 25.

