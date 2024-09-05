Health and Wellness by Daniel Johnson Research Suggests Living Conditions Have An Effect On Black Men’s Cognitive Skills According to the study, their findings align with existing research, but the study’s authors say that more attention on Black men is needed due to a lack of studies on factors that contribute to their cognitive declines.







A new study from the University of Kentucky linked the environments of Black men with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease or other cognitive impairments. According to the study, more research about Black men’s risk of developing cognitive impairments could allow for those impairments to be prevented altogether.

According to the study, their findings align with existing research, but the study’s authors say that more attention on Black men is needed due to a lack of studies on factors that contribute to their cognitive declines.

“Black men are often underrepresented in scientific studies, leading to a lack of comprehensive understanding of factors influencing their health outcomes. This underrepresentation hinders the ability to draw accurate conclusions and develop targeted interventions that address the unique challenges faced by Black men,” the study warns.

The Black men who participated in the study were asked by the authors of the study a range of questions about their living conditions and cognitive function, and their answers revealed that Black men, in particular, are susceptible to subjective cognitive decline (SCD) due to a range of contributing factors.

“We also found a significant relationship between bodily symptoms and SCD — increased bodily symptoms like pain, aches, pressures in the body, breathing difficulties, and tiredness increased the likelihood of Black men in the study reporting the presence of SCD,” the study stated.

The study also discovered that the longer that Black men live in their neighborhoods, the more significant the presence of SCD, which the study authors said could be due to prolonged exposure to environmental stresses, socioeconomic disadvantages, or social isolation.

“While neighborhood problems had a trending association with SCD in this study, other studies showed that living in disadvantaged neighborhoods may increase the risk of cognitive decline. People in these neighborhoods experience poor access to quality education, healthcare facilities, and public resources, high pollution (e.g., noise, air), and poor living conditions. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that longer stays in neighborhoods with greater problems will increase the risk of cognitive decline,” the study’s authors wrote.

They continued, “Overall, our findings highlight the role of SES, sleep difficulties, length of residency in a neighborhood, and bodily symptoms in shaping subjective cognitive experiences among Black men. It illuminates the importance of considering a holistic approach when examining cognitive health, incorporating both individual and contextual determinants. This study’s emphasis on understanding these factors can contribute to the early identification of individuals at risk for cognitive decline, enabling timely interventions, lifestyle modifications, and potential preventive measures. It contributes valuable insights to the broader understanding of cognitive health disparities, emphasizing the need for nuanced and culturally sensitive approaches to address subjective cognitive decline in Black men.”

In their conclusion, the study authors posited that the study’s findings illuminate the necessity of timely interventions, lifestyle changes, and potential preventative measures tailored to the unique needs of Black men. They recommended that the continued exploration of SCD within populations often ignored or underrepresented is critical to advancing the understanding of cognitive health disparities and promoting proactive measures for the overall well-being of said underrepresented populations.

