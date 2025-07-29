News by Sharelle B. McNair Did An Oklahoma Restaurant Serve ‘Fake Steak’? Here’s What To Look Out For The rancher took the time to give some advice on what foodies can look for the next time they go to a steakhouse.







A cattle rancher from Oklahoma opened the eyes of foodies everywhere after exposing a restaurant for allegedly selling “fake steak,” the New York Post reports.

One of the ranchers at Rockin W Cattle Co., a family-owned Angus beef ranch that prides itself on providing hormone- and antibiotic-free meat, went viral after highlighting his unfortunate experience at a steakhouse in Weatherford, Oklahoma.

The rancher was seen picking apart what appeared to be an 8-ounce fillet, which he claimed was a “glued meat product.”

He felt something was off when the filet came to his plate, “perfectly round.” The customer said it’s hard to get a true 8-oz. filet because they don’t get that big in animals.

“I ate a little bit of it and I thought ‘man something’s not right,’” he said in the Instagram video. “So you can definitely tell this is glued together, probably a sirloin that’s been tenderized and glued together to look like a filet.”

So that no one else has the same experience, the rancher took the time to give some advice on what foodies can look for the next time they go to a steakhouse or to the meat market.

“Filets, when cut off an animal, are never perfectly round,” he started off saying in the caption. “The price is another giveaway. When you can get an 8-oz filet prepared in a restaurant for $28, you should be suspicious.”

He also defended ranchers providing solid—and real—meat to discriminating carnivores.

“I’m not proud of what the beef industry does,” he continued. “But honestly, the manipulation is not the ranchers, it’s the corporations that buy cattle from the sale barns where the ranchers sell their cattle. The beef industry, or really the whole food industry for that matter, as a whole, is not trustworthy.”

However, social media users in the comments section felt the man was out of line and didn’t know what he was talking about. From steak connoisseurs to alleged professional chefs, people were chiming in with their “expertise.”

“A tenderloin is about 20 inches long and in some places as thick as your forearm. You actually cut it to size. There’s at least 3 8-oz cuts per loin. Please don’t start this kind of bullsh*t unless you know what exactly you’re talking about,” @brynstigatorgolf, who claims to be a chef, said.

Others asked if anyone cares if it’s fake or not. But the rancher’s concerns come as more and more nutritional lifestyles are being put in place.

Vegan company Redefine Meats actuallyed designed and created 3D-printed beef, according to Unilad. The Israel-based company boasted about the meat being popular with celebrity chefs such as Marco Pierre White, who has signed a distribution deal with the company for steaks, burgers, meatballs, and other products for his restaurants, but as the pictures circulated throughout social media, the buzz quickly died down.

Viewers of the video labeled the would-be meat as “gross.”

