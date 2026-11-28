Shaquille O’Neal attends Prime Video's World Premiere Of "Allen Iv3rson" (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Prime Video) BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Retired Black Athletes Turn Playing Careers Into Boardroom Empires From Shaquille O’Neal’s $1 million monthly annuity backup plan to Serena Williams’ venture capital firm, former stars are rewriting the playbook on post-sport ownership.







A powerful cohort of retired African American athletes has redefined the narrative of the financially troubled former pro, turning short-term playing salaries into long-term corporate equity, venture funds, and extensive franchise portfolios.

One of them is Hall of Fame basketball center Shaquille O’Neal. During a November 2026 appearance on Travis Chappell’s Dinner Party podcast, O’Neal revealed that a conservative financial backup plan he established years ago is projected to pay him roughly $1 million a month starting when he turns 55.

Shaquille O'Neal reveals he expects to receive $1,000,000 a month from annuities when he turns 55



“I would always see this filthy rich guy. I'm talking rich, Four Seasons, Rolls-Royce”



“I asked him, I was like, ‘How do you stay rich?’”



“He said, ‘Shaq, if you have $100, you… pic.twitter.com/iWPiFZrPtl — Jack (@Jackkk) November 4, 2026

O’Neal’s Fail-Proof Playbook

O’Neal’s route to financial security began after he spent his first $1 million in under an hour as a 20-year-old rookie. Seeking better habits, he asked a wealthy acquaintance for advice on preserving capital. According to Inc. magazine, the acquaintance suggested a simple formula: save 75% of every dollar earned and live on the remaining 25%.

To protect himself against risky startup bets, O’Neal funneled a substantial portion of his endorsement checks into annuities, which are insurance contracts designed to guarantee steady payouts over time. “I said to myself, ‘OK, if I mess all this up, I still want to be able to get something when I’m 40,’” O’Neal said on the podcast. “As a matter of fact, next year, I’ll get a lot for the rest of my life. I don’t like to brag, but I think at 55, I’ll probably get a million dollars a month.”

This guaranteed baseline allowed O’Neal to pursue calculated entrepreneurial opportunities. Beyond early tech investments in Google and Ring, he built a significant operational presence with his Big Chicken chain, about 150 car washes, and multiple restaurant franchises.

Expanding the Ownership Blueprint

O’Neal is not alone in shifting from athlete to equity holder. Across basketball, tennis, and football, Black athletes have increasingly moved from endorsers to majority owners and institutional investors.

The late Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman set the gold standard for this transition. Never earning more than $350,000 a year during his 12-year NBA career, Bridgeman worked at a Wendy’s during the offseasons to learn the fast-food business from the ground up. He eventually owned hundreds of Wendy’s and Chili’s franchises, became a major Coca-Cola bottler, and acquired a 10% stake in the Milwaukee Bucks before his passing in 2025, as BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported.

Similarly, tennis icon Serena Williams used her global platform to launch Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm supporting diverse founders, and her production company, Nine Two Six Productions. As BE noted after NBA guard Russell Westbrook’s August 2026 retirement, modern athletes increasingly view their playing careers as seed funding for greater commercial independence. Westbrook’s portfolio includes auto dealerships, real estate, fashion, and sports team ownership.

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