Serena Williams first went professional in 1995 and would go on to become one of the all-time greatest tennis players, earning most of her wealth from prize winnings and lucrative endorsement deals. After retiring in 2022, she got into business and started companies like NiNe Two Six Productions and the wellness brand Will Perform. Today, Serena has an estimated net worth of $340 million: (Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Serena Williams Targets Hard-Court Swing To Fuel Tennis And Business Empire Serena Williams plans to return for the upcoming U.S. hard-court season







Serena Williams plans to return for the upcoming U.S. hard-court season before the US Open while managing her businesses. Williams, 44, injured her right knee during her opening-round singles loss to Maya Joint at Wimbledon. She withdrew from doubles with her sister, Venus Williams. Her team confirmed she does not plan to retire.

Serena Williams receives major update as coach confirms desire to play again before US Openhttps://t.co/YrDyHtgpxh — TennisUpToDate (@TennisUpToDate2) July 8, 2026

“Her thoughts are to try and keep going,” Williams’ coach, Rennae Stubbs, told reporters at Wimbledon. “She’s got a lot of things to consider, her family, her businesses. But her goal is to keep going.” In a statement on social media, Williams shared, “I feel a responsibility to show my daughter and young athletes everywhere that setbacks can be overcome.”

According to Tennis365, Williams is preparing a full singles schedule for the US Open starting Aug. 23. She may seek wildcard entries at WTA 1000 events such as the Canadian Open in Toronto and the Cincinnati Open.

Williams’ career holds significant cultural and economic importance for the African American community. As one of the most successful Black athletes, she has broken barriers in a traditionally white-dominated sport. Her presence challenges narratives about aging, motherhood, and athletic longevity for Black women. Beyond her achievements, Williams mentors young athletes through programs like the Yetunde Price Resource Center and funds scholarships for underrepresented students. She also uses her position to advocate for racial and gender equality, motivating the next generation to pursue their goals on and off the court.

Williams has turned her athletic success into financial power through Serena Ventures, her venture capital firm investing in founders from diverse backgrounds. Serena Ventures has backed companies like MasterClass, Impossible Foods, and Andela, supporting trailblazing leaders and driving change across industries. Her leadership in sports and business offers a model for economic empowerment and corporate leadership within the Black community.

Some tennis analysts question the feasibility of her plans. On his podcast, former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski said Williams’ goals may be too ambitious given her limited recent play.

“I’d be very surprised if she tries to go play in America on the hard courts because it’s much more difficult to go through the players on the hard courts,” Rusedski said, noting that the surface requires strong movement and precise shot accuracy.

Stubbs noted hard courts offer a more stable footing for Williams’ knee than grass, and it is the surface on which she has been most successful. She won 13 of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles on hard courts.

Williams addressed her health on Instagram, sharing updates on her rehabilitation. “The good news is my knee shouldn’t swell or collect that much fluid again,” she wrote. She expressed disappointment about missing Wimbledon doubles but remains positive about her recovery.

According to People, doctors are monitoring her progress. If her rehabilitation proceeds as planned, Williams intends to partner with Venus Williams in the US Open doubles draw.

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