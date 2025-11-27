News by Kandiss Edwards Ex-Broncos Star Sammy Winder Explores His Passion As A ‘Bulldozer Man’ At age 66, Winder a former two-time Pro Bowler actively pursues his childhood dream.







Decades after retiring as one of the Denver Broncos’ most productive running backs, Sammy Winder is now a bulldozer operator on Mississippi construction sites.

At age 66, Winder, a former two-time Pro Bowler, actively pursues his childhood dream. He works 50 hours a week as a self-proclaimed “bulldozer man.”

After retiring from the NFL, Winder founded Winder Construction. The company specialized in preparing sites for new home construction in the Jackson area. He would operate the business for approximately two decades. Unfortunately, the economy in 2009 and 2010 slowed his progress. The slow work prompted Winder to pivot, spending 10 years managing local garbage companies.

A man of action, Winder grew restless in managerial roles. Two years ago, Winder returned to his childhood fascination. He currently assists longtime friend Steve Chisholm, owner of Steve Chisholm LLC, in preparing sites for residential development.

“I’m having the time of my life,” Winder told the Denver Gazette.

"I'm a bulldozer man." Winder grew up poor while dreaming of one day riding a bulldozer

Winder grew up poor as the son of a sharecropper. He tells the outlet that construction machinery was a fascination during his youth. He realized his ambition after earning financial stability through his professional football career.

“After playing for the Broncos and getting a little money, I went out and got me a bulldozer and an excavator,” Winder stated.

Winder’s dedication to his work surprises those who encounter him on construction sites. Yet he is committed to hard work, logging 50 or more hours per week.

Drafted by the Broncos in 1982, Winder became a central figure in the team’s offense, eventually ranking third in franchise history. He earned three Pro Bowl placements during his career and secured a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Winder led the Broncos to three AFC Championship wins.

Today, Winder channels the same dedication he applied on the field into clearing the landscape for new homes.

