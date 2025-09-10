Business by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Tracy McGrady Returns To Adidas Years After Breaking From Sneaker Brand Following 25-Year Relationship The former Toronto Raptor player will help in bringing back the ABCD (Academic Betterment and Career Development) Camp alongside Sonny Vaccaro.







Three years after former NBA player Tracy McGrady predicted that his 25-year relationship with the German sneaker brand, Adidas, would end, and after it did, he has recently announced that they have reconciled.

In a social media post, the sneaker giant had a simple message to alert basketball and sneaker fans that McGrady is back on the team.

Along with rejoining Adidas, the company will also be bringing back the ABCD (Academic Betterment and Career Development) Camp alongside Sonny Vaccaro. The basketball camp was known for recognizing young basketball talent, particularly in the inner cities throughout the United States. The program ran from 1984-2006.

After splitting in recent years, Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady has signed a new endorsement deal to reunite with Adidas – and both sides are expected to spearhead the revival and new evolution of ABCD Camp alongside Sonny Vaccaro, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 5, 2025

During the summer of 2022, McGrady brought to the attention of basketball fans and sneakerheads that he was unhappy with Adidas and that he deserved better from the company, calling their relationship “rocky” and stating that the relationship would be ending.

And it did.

“The treatment that I’ve gotten from them over the last ten years; it is what it is. I deserve better,” he said to Boardroom in July 2022.

Three years and a new deal later, he once again spoke to Boardroom about reconnecting wth the brand.

“Coming back feels like home,” McGrady told the media outlet. “We made history before, now it’s about pushing the next generation to dream even bigger.

BREAKING: T-Mac is back with adidas.



The Hall of Famer and 7x All-Star has rejoined the Three Stripes, reigniting a partnership that helped define basketball culture in the 2000s.



For adidas, the reunion reinforces its commitment to celebrating greatness while shaping the… pic.twitter.com/A6tWbZ8POb — Boardroom (@boardroom) September 5, 2025

No details have been released on the length of the deal or the amount it is worth.

Throughout his career, Adidas released six signature models for the man known as T-Mac. Although he retired in 2013, he kept re-upping his contract, signing multiple shoe deal extensions with the athletic wear company.

The former player is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after being inducted in 2017.

