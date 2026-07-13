AI-generated image via Magnific Career by Selena Hill Return-To-Office Mandates Are Costing Workers $55 A Day A 2025 analysis found that return-to-office mandates effectively reduce workers' take-home pay.







Returning to the office is costing millions of workers time and money.

A new commentary published by The Hill and featured on The Washington Post’s Ripple platform argues that return-to-office (RTO) mandates force employees to take an indirect pay cut because they must pay for commuting, parking, meals, and other office-related expenses.

According to the analysis by workplace expert Gleb Tsipursky, “Office days now cost the average worker about $55 in out-of-pocket spending on commuting, parking, coffee and lunch,” he said, citing recent Owl Labs research. The report also found the average one-way commute now takes 31 minutes, adding both financial strain and time costs to employees’ workdays. As a result, he argues that requiring employees to return to the office without additional compensation amounts to a reduction in the overall value of their jobs.

“Tell a salaried employee to come back three or four days a week, and you have quietly lowered his or her take-home value,” he wrote.

Based on Owl Labs’ findings, a typical day in the office costs roughly $15 for commuting, $9 for parking, $13 for breakfast or coffee, and $18 for lunch. Meanwhile, IRS and AAA estimates suggest driving costs have continued to climb, making in-person work even more expensive for employees.

Parents and caregivers, however, may feel the impact even more. Sixty-eight percent of working parents surveyed by Owl Labs said caregiving responsibilities can affect their job performance, whereas flexible work arrangements help them better manage those demands.

The data also suggests that many workers view workplace flexibility as part of their overall compensation package. As more employers scale back remote work options, some employees say they would begin searching for new jobs or expect higher salaries to offset the added costs of commuting. According to Tsipursky, employers who want workers back in the office should recognize the financial burden that comes with those policies.

“Return-to-office is a compensation decision that hits wallets first and morale soon after,” he wrote. “If leaders want people in seats, the fair move is simple: cover the costs or raise the pay.”

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