Ask Your Fairygodmentor® About The Return-To-Office Push

Dear Fairygodmentor®,

My company just announced that we’re expected to be back in the office three days a week, and I’m struggling more than I thought I would. Over the past few years, I built my entire life around working remotely. I moved farther away because it was more affordable, figured out childcare around my schedule, and honestly started feeling like myself again without spending hours sitting in traffic every day or dodging daily microaggressions.

Leadership keeps calling this a way to “rebuild culture,” but if I’m honest, it feels like no one stopped to think about how much people’s lives have changed. I know I should probably just be grateful to have a job, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t frustrated, anxious, and a little resentful.

I don’t want to come across as difficult or resistant to change, but I also don’t know how to ignore the impact this is going to have on my mental health, finances, and overall quality of life. How do I navigate this professionally without hurting my career?

—Remote No More

Dear Remote No More,

You’re not just dreading a commute. You’re grieving the version of life that you carefully rebuilt around peace, flexibility, and autonomy.

For a lot of professionals, remote work wasn’t a perk. It became an infrastructure. It changed how people lived, how they parented, how they cared for aging relatives, how they managed disability, burnout, anxiety, and even who they became outside of the concrete walls of an office building.

That’s why this conversation feels so emotional.

And while companies have the right to redefine workplace expectations, employees also have the right to thoughtfully evaluate whether those expectations still align with the life they’ve built.

This moment calls for strategy. And I got your back with this one!

Separate the Policy from the Panic

Before making decisions from a place of panic, assess the actual impact.

Ask yourself:

• “Is this inconvenient, or is this unsustainable?”

• “What specifically feels hardest about this change?”

• “Is it the commute, cost, caregiving logistics, exhaustion, loss of autonomy, or fear of losing work-life flow?”

Sometimes we catastrophize (thanks to my therapist for teaching me this word) before we clarify. The clearer you are about the real issue, the stronger your next move becomes.

Remember, you can’t advocate for yourself effectively when you have a vague feeling. You need to put language, examples, and specifics into place to back things up when speaking to leadership.

Build a “Business Case,” Not Just a Personal Plea

Many professionals are approaching return-to-office conversations from an emotional place: “This is hard for me.”

This type of data does not compute with leadership. They often respond more strongly to something that sounds like this: “Here’s how I’ve successfully delivered my results in my current workplace structure.”

Keep your receipts! Document:

• Productivity wins

• Performance metrics

• Team collaboration success

• Revenue impact

• Client outcomes

• Leadership contributions

• Increased availability/flexibility

Then have some solutions prepared. A leader always comes to the table with thoughtful solutions like:

• Flex scheduling

• Core collaboration days

• Reduced commute days

• Trial periods

• Hybrid alternatives

Always tie things back to the success of the business.

The strongest workplace advocacy combines humanity and business alignment.

Quietly Future- Proof Yourself While You Decide

Not every company will reverse course on return-to-office mandates.

Hold up- wait a minute! Now, that doesn’t automatically mean you should quit tomorrow. But it does mean you should regain leverage.

Get your career house in order. Update:

• Your resume

• LinkedIn profile

• Network connections

• Portfolio of wins

• Skills tied to future-of-work trends

Your network is your net worth. If you haven’t done so already, start reconnecting with your professional community before you desperately need to run for the hills and exit.

The real power shift happens when your career options expand. Career decisions hit differently when they come from a place of choice instead of fear.

Remote work changed more than where people worked.

It changed what many people realized they wanted their lives to feel like.

And whether you ultimately stay, negotiate, or leave, don’t let anyone convince you that wanting peace, flexibility, and autonomy makes you less ambitious.

Sometimes the real flex is creating a career that actually fits your life, not the other way around.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

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