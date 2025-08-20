Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn RHONY Star Accuses Ex-Fiance Mickalene Thomas Of Sexual Harassment, Stealing Millions Newly surfaced court documents reveal explosive allegations Racquel Chevremont has made against her ex-fiancé, Mickalene Thomas.







Chevremont, an art curator best known for her role in season 2 of Bravo’s rebooted Real Housewives of New York City, is suing Thomas, the renowned visual artist, for at least $10 million, citing breach of contract, unjust enrichment, retaliation, and violations of state and local human rights laws, the Independent reports.

According to an Aug. 8 summons and notice filed in New York State Supreme Court, Chevremont is going after her famous ex for “redress for years of exploitation, nonpayment, and unlawful conduct.”

“From 2012 to 2022, Ms. Chevremont, who is also Ms. Thomas’ former fiancée, contributed immeasurably to Ms. Thomas’ artistic and commercial success, acting as a strategic advisor and liaison to galleries, collectors, and institutions,” the filing states. “Despite these work-related contributions, Ms. Chevremont was paid improperly for more than a decade, both as an employee and under a written agreement effective January 1, 2021, as well as for compensation prior to 2021 and for multimillion-dollar deals she negotiated on Ms. Thomas’ behalf.”

According to the lawsuit, Chevremont was supposed to receive a 20% share of sales from commissioned works she helped secure. Instead, the filing claims Thomas “unlawfully diverted substantial funds and business opportunities” from their jointly-owned entity into her own LLC.

“In addition to diverting funds and not properly compensating Ms. Chevremont, Ms. Thomas also subjected Ms. Chevremont to a hostile and abusive work environment as well as quid pro quo harassment,” the filing claims.

Chevremont, who first met Thomas in 2002 and began dating her in 2011 before their New Year’s Eve 2019 engagement, alleges that after she ended their relationship, Thomas “repeatedly and improperly pressured her to resume their romantic relationship.” When Chevremont refused, the suit claims, Thomas retaliated by terminating her employment, an action that violates New York State and City Human Rights Laws.

Chevremont is seeking at least $10 million, plus interest, attorneys’ fees, and court costs. Thomas, a painter known for her intricate works that incorporate rhinestones, acrylic, and enamel, has pieces in the MoMA, the National Portrait Gallery in D.C., and Jay-Z’s Manhattan offices.

While dating Chevremont, the couple, who called themselves Deux Femmes Noires, used their influence to support young Black and LGBTQ artists. Chevremont is now engaged to forensic neuropsychologist Mel Corpus. She spoke vaguely about their relationship on RHONY and subtly touched on her rocky past with Thomas.

“Mel and I, we’ve been friends for over 12 years,” Chevremont said in her first episode on the show. “We were very single when we got together, but there was a bit of a scandal. There were a few people that were not all that happy.”

