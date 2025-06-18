Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Richard Sherman Charged With DUI For Incident Leading To February 2024 Arrest The results of a blood test Sherman took the night of his arrest have just came back







After being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in September 2024, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was officially charged with DUI on June 17.

According to ESPN, a spokesperson with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office relayed the news to the media outlet, confirming the charge. Officials were waiting for the results of a blood test Sherman took on the night of the arrest from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. The analysis stated that the former Seattle Seahawks player had a blood alcohol level of around 0.11, which placed it above the state’s legal limit of 0.08.

The gross misdemeanor charge against him includes an enhancement for refusing a breath test. He is slated to be arraigned June 30.

The former athlete, who is currently an analyst for Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football, was picked up by Washington State Patrol in King County, Washington, at 3:48 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2024. He was booked into King County Correctional Facility at 4:51 a.m. after being accused of driving under the influence.

Trooper Jordan Hazzard-Thomas, who was at the traffic stop, stated that while talking to Sherman, he noticed “the odor of intoxicants” and that the analyst’s eyes appeared to be “bloodshot and watery.”

This isn’t Sherman’s first time being arrested. During the summer of 2021, Sherman was arrested after being accused of driving under the influence. He crashed his SUV in a construction zone while trying to break into his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home. Charges against him included allegations of criminal trespass, DUI, and resisting arrest.

He entered a guilty plea in March 2022 to two misdemeanor counts: first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass. As part of his plea arrangement, he agreed to court supervision through part of 2024 and a suspended 90-day jail sentence.

While playing for the Seahawks, Sherman participated in two Super Bowl games, winning in 2014. After leaving the team in 2018, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers and made a return to the Super Bowl in 2019, but the team lost. He ended his playing career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

