News by Kandiss Edwards Rick Fox Squabbles Up While Campaigning For Bahamas’ General Election, ‘I’m Going To Defend Myself’ The heat of the campaign trail has not been without its physical tensions.







Former NBA player Rick Fox got into an altercation at a campaign event as he and over 50 millionaires compete in the Bahamas’ upcoming general election.

The heat of the campaign trail has not been without its physical tensions. Fox was involved in a heated verbal and physical altercation with a man on the streets of the Bahamas. Video footage of the incident surfaced on X showing the former NBA forward in a tense standoff.

Speaking with local reporters, Fox asserted his right to protect himself and those around him.

“And if you’re going to swear and threaten people’s lives and say you’re going to your car to get something, then I’m going to react. I’m going to defend my team, I’m going to defend myself, and I’m going to defend anybody that is in the area, quite frankly, because that was a dangerous situation,” he said.

Rick Fox was ready to squabble, these Bahamian elections are something else😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xGXMckM85w — justasistertryingtotweet (@Igottafigh64510) April 30, 2026

The influx of high-net-worth candidates like Fox marks a significant turning point as successful business leaders pivot from private enterprise to public service. Fox, a three-time NBA champion who has built a diverse portfolio in esports and sustainable building technology, is running on a platform of economic revitalization and climate resilience. Fox is reportedly a Free National Movement candidate for the Garden Hills constituency, Our News Bahamas reported.

The 2026 election cycle is unprecedented in the Bahamas, with nearly a quarter of parliamentary seats contested by individuals with net worths exceeding $1 million. Fox leads the group with a net worth of $469 million, the Tribune reported. The candidate pool includes established hospitality moguls, international financiers, and tech innovators who argue that their financial independence makes them less susceptible to traditional political corruption.

“I’ve spent my life competing at the highest levels,” Fox stated during a recent campaign event. “Now, I’m bringing that same intensity to ensure that every Bahamian has the opportunity to thrive in a sustainable, modern economy.”

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