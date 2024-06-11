Items From Rick Ross’ Personal Collection To Be Auctioned

According to Billboard, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Boss Up Grant program with The Creative Collective NYC.

“I looked around one day and marveled at how blessed I am. I wanted to figure out how to be a blessing to others and share some of the dopest, rarest luxuries with the world that I’ve collected over the course of my career,” Ross said in a written statement. “Inspired by my brother Pharrell, I thought of an auction with the proceeds to help the next generation of bosses. It was the most player and sustainable way to not only touch my fans but also pour into a community that has poured into me.”

People have already started bidding on items listed on the Julien’s Auctions website.

Some of the proceeds will benefit The Boss Up Grant, which aims to help “entrepreneurs with grants to accelerate their continued impact, business initiatives and scale their operations.”

“Even the most motivated people have to feel empowered to chase and pursue those big ideas, and through this charitable effort with The Creative Collective, the aim is to provide entrepreneurs and young hustlers with the push they need to become legendary,” Ross said.

You can register to bid on items here.