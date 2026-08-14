(Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for SpringHill) Celebrity News by Sidnee Michelle Rick Ross Slides Into Major Miami Gardens Real Estate Development The Grammy-nominated rapper and entrepreneur has joined EnSima Technologies and EnSima Holdings as a partner.







Rick Ross is bringing his business ventures back to his hometown with a new role in a major real estate development planned for Miami Gardens, Complex reports.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and entrepreneur has joined EnSima Technologies and EnSima Holdings as a partner, according to a July 28 announcement from EnSima. EnSima Holdings is behind EnSima Miami I, a mixed-use development planned near Hard Rock Stadium.

The eight-story project is expected to include 670 residential units and about 165,000 square feet of retail space. Ross joins EnSima Founders Shalom Arik Maimon, Lior Suchard, David Shapiro, and Ali Yesil.

Italian design firm Pininfarina, which has a decades-long history of working with Ferrari, is overseeing the project’s design. TerraForm Development is expected to handle construction. Financial terms of Ross’ partnership have not been disclosed.

The venture has personal ties for Ross, who was raised in Carol City, a neighborhood in Miami Gardens. His involvement comes as he marks the 20th anniversary of his 2006 debut album, “Port of Miami.”

According to Complex, residences are expected to start at roughly $593 per square foot. One-bedroom residences, measuring about 650 square feet, start at approximately $450,000, while two-bedroom units of about 900 square feet start at roughly $580,000. Developers have not announced a construction start date. A sales office is expected to open in September.

The project expands the business portfolio Ross has built beyond his music career. He founded Maybach Music Group in 2009 and has operated Wingstop franchises through Boss Wings Enterprises. His other ventures include a partnership with Sovereign Brands and Slippery Soap, an automotive detailing brand sold at AutoZone stores.

Ross has also invested heavily in real estate. In 2023, he purchased a mansion on Star Island in Miami Beach.

RELATED CONTENT: All Roads Lead To Rick Ross: Hometown Names Street After Rap Icon In Juneteenth Celebration