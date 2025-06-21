Juneteenth by Mary Spiller All Roads Lead To Rick Ross: Hometown Names Street After Rap Icon In Juneteenth Celebration Ross celebrated Juneteenth in a full-circle moment as his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, honored him by renaming a downtown street 'Rick Ross Way.'







Hip-Hop mogul Rick Ross returned to his birthplace of Clarksdale, Mississippi, on Juneteenth for a milestone moment. On June 19, a street in the city’s downtown was officially renamed “Rick Ross Way” in his honor.

The renaming ceremony, which took place in front of the Wingstop at 300 Issaquena Avenue, brought together Ross’s family, friends, and Clarksdale community members for a celebration of his cultural and entrepreneurial legacy.

The timing of the event intentionally coincided with Juneteenth, the national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., to add deeper meaning to the occasion.

According to Fox 13, an official statement from the city of Clarksdale read, “The City of Clarksdale is proud to announce the official naming of a downtown street in honor of Grammy-nominated, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and cultural icon Rick Ross. Clarksdale leaders and community members will gather to celebrate Ross’ contributions and recognize the positive light he has brought to his ancestral hometown.”

Ross, known by his rap persona as “The Boss,” expressed heartfelt appreciation during the ceremony.

“Right here live from the one and only Clarksdale, Mississippi. We just named this street. You already know what it is — Rick Ross Way,” he said.

Ross continued, “A lot of my family out here, community out here. The energy, it’s priceless. Here we go, man. Let’s keep shining, let’s keep shining. Clarksdale, much love, baby. The boss.”

He also used the moment to share some uplifting words with fellow locals.

The “Aston Martin Music” rapper expressed, “I just want all the youngsters to know this is somewhere to be proud of.”

Ross said, “Clarksdale is beautiful; it’s amazing, it’s creative. It’s the home of a lot of amazing artists.”

Ross’ mother, Tommie Roberts, stood beside him during the street naming ceremony.

He acknowledged with touching gratitude to conclude his speech.

“Every time I see my mama, when I text her in the morning, I always let her know she did it,” Ross shared.

Earlier this month, Ross also received a formal proclamation from Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams recognizing his impact across the state.

The rapper was congratulated on his business ventures such as the Wingstop franchises, real estate investments, and his “Boss Up” conference supporting HBCUs that have helped shape his Clarksdale reputation as a community-driven entrepreneur.

