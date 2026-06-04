Business by Ida Harris Rick Ross Employs An All-Black Production Crew To Celebrate 20 Years Of Success Ross’s road to wealth is one to be studied







Rick Ross has a clear trajectory: to live up to being the “biggest boss” thus far. The rapper-turned serial entrepreneur has his hand in several business ventures. To date, the “Hustlin” artist has quite the number of brands, businesses, and investments under his belt across multiple industries, and now he’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album Port of Miami by taking the show on the road.

Black-tie performance aside, Ross put his money where his mouth is. The Mississippi-born hustler was intentional about working with an all-Black crew: The Renaissance Orchestra, the Sainted Trap Choir, and a promotion company.

The tour kicked off in the rapper’s hometown of Miami at the James L. Knight Center, and featured guest appearances from DJ Khaled, Uncle Luke of the infamous group 2 Live Crew, and Trina, whose hip-hop careers also grew out of Florida.

“This is my guy right here, I love him to death,” Uncle Luke shared with an amped up audience. “I love you man. I love everything you’re doing.”

Uncle Luke continued: “l’ve always watched you, from the first time you gave me that CD at the Carroll City flea market.”

Ross received the adoration and reflected: “183rd Street Flea Market, I remember like it was yesterday.”

Ross has come a long way from those humble beginnings. His current endeavors include Wingstop and Checkers franchises; Belaire and Bumbu spirits; and an investment in Jetdoc, a healthcare management system, alongside endorsements in health and beauty, beverage, luggage, and automotive products, to name a few. Of course, among Ross’ boss moves is the purchase of a personal jet, a fleet of collectible cars, and his real estate portfolio.

Ross’ road to wealth is worth studying. The Port of Miami 20 Tour runs till August, stopping in 16 additional cities throughout the country. The 5th annual Rick Ross Car Show takes place in Georgia at his Atlanta mansion, The Promise Land, on Saturday, June 13, from 9 AM- 6 PM.

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