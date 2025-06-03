Beyond the Mic: Rick Ross Receives High Honor From Georgia Congresswoman

Recording artist Rick Ross received a proclamation from Georgia State Rep. Nikema Williams while sharing what to expect at this year’s annual car show at his Fayetteville estate.

The God Did rapper accepted the proclamation from a representative of Williams, who shared the public official’s acknowledgement of all the community work Ross performs in her district. In accepting the honor, Ross thanked her and everyone who had worked to make the proclamation a reality.

“First and foremost, I gotta thank… God is great! I have to thank Miss Williams and everybody [who] made this happen. I’m grateful. Let’s keep working, let’s keep going, thank you.”

The brief ceremony took place at a VIP media day thrown by the businessman at the Luc Belaire Creative Space in Atlanta.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the evening presented Ross with an opportunity to give attendees a preview of what they can expect at his upcoming car show, in its fourth year, on June 7.

“Every year we’ve got better and better. We’ve invested more and more—more detail, more, you know, just everything just to go smooth,” Ross said at the event. “Just thinking about the people that’s coming in to enjoy the actual car show. So I’m excited for it. I look forward to it this Saturday, June 7th. Bring your family out. We’re going to have a great time.”

It’s estimated that the popular car show will welcome approximately 8,000 people who will feast their eyes on the car collection and other activities planned for the day, as well as spot their favorite celebrities in attendance.

“It’s really a great networking event,” Ross said. “It’s a lot of celebrities. It’s a lot of entertainers. It’s a lot of CEOs, and it’s just really a lot of people who love to come out and have a good time. So it’s always great energy.”

