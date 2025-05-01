Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Clarksdale, Mississippi, Inspired ‘Sinners,’ Now Residents Petition For A Screening In A Town With No Open Theater Clarksdale, Mississippi, inspired Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," but has no way of watching the box office smash due to having no open theater. They're hoping a screening will change that.







A local from Clarksdale, Mississippi, has launched a petition to secure a screening of Sinners because the small, predominantly Black town has no open theater to see the film they helped inspire.

Tyler Yarbrough drove nearly 80 miles—twice—to watch Sinners, Capital B News reports. But for many in Clarksdale, where public transportation is scarce and the median income hovers around $35,000, making a trip to see the film their town inspired isn’t a realistic option. As a solution, Yarbrough launched a petition to ask Ryan Coogler and the Sinners cast to host a screening for Clarksdale residents.

The open letter, addressed to “Mr. Coogler, Mr. Jordan, and the extraordinary Sinners Cast and Crew,” sends an open invitation to visit Clarksdale to witness the legacy that inspired Sinners and host a public screening and celebration.

“We are extending an open invitation to you, the cast, and the creative team behind Sinners to visit Clarksdale, to walk the streets your vision reimagined, to meet the people whose real stories echo through every frame, and to experience firsthand the living, breathing legacy that inspired your work and the people who are sustaining and reimagining its future,” Yarbrough wrote.

He spotlighted several Black-owned arts and entertainment businesses he believes would make great stops on a local tour and shared his hope to collaborate with Coogler and the talented cast behind the film, which has already grossed over $161 million worldwide at the box office.

“We would also be honored to collaborate with you to host a public screening and celebration here in Clarksdale,” Yarbrough wrote. “A homecoming not just for the film, but for the history, culture, and future that continue to define our city and to connect Mississippi creatives with you and your work.”

The petition has quickly gained traction, and just days after its launch, it’s fewer than 2,600 signatures away from reaching its goal.

