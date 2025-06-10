Lifestyle by Ida Harris Rick Ross Car Show Goes Off Without A Hitch The rapper’s event did a complete 180-degree turn around for the better







Rick Ross proves he is one of the hardest and smartest working rappers-turned-businessmen without abandoning his core audience—an estimated 8,000 showed up at his annual car show June 7. The car show boasted a good time, food vendors and performances from Plies, a fellow Floridian, and Rozay himself. In less than one week, Ross received a second proclamation at the notable car show. The first proclamation was given by Georgia state congresswoman Nikema Williams. Ross also introduced a new line of luxury bags.

Logistics around the Rick Ross Car Show had been a concern in earlier years. Complaints of traffic and accessibility plagued the event after reports that ADA accommodations were shirked. This go around, Ross and car show organizers did a complete 180-degree turnaround. Charters shuttled ticket holders to and from the venue, which was wheelchair accessible and provided wheelchair transport as well.

The Atlanta event took place at his sprawling property, The Promised Land, where Ross laid out his high-end fleet of luxury and vintage vehicles. The boss rapper invited attendees to come through and enjoy the festivities for $250, with general admission, and to arrive in their own, draped-up and tricked-out rides. Participants who entered their bikes and cars in the show paid $750. This handsome fee also included two entry tickets. Blinged-out key winners, in a spectrum of categories, won prizes that were nothing to sneeze at. Peep the list below:

Donk of the Year : @str8_donk_ryder 71 Impala

: @str8_donk_ryder Car of the Year : @p_junky73 @dutchboys_hotrods 87 Grand National

: @p_junky73 @dutchboys_hotrods Lowrider of the Year : @johnnysalters 59 Impala

: @johnnysalters Hot Rod of the Year : @cliffmattis 57 Bel Air

: @cliffmattis Hustler of the Year : @bookezzymoney Fleet

: @bookezzymoney Truck of the Year : @sld_jake @stateline_diesel 22 F250

: @sld_jake @stateline_diesel 22

Check out a few highlights from the 2025 Rick Ross Car Show below:

