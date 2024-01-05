Reporting Live: Rick Ross Gave Live Updates While Tyreek Hill’s House Was On Fire

If Rick Ross ever thought about doing news work, he got a head start earlier this week when a neighbor’s house caught on fire.

According to Newsweek, the Miami-bred entrepreneur was on the scene when firefighters were putting out a fire at Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s house on Jan. 3. No one was injured, and Ross, who lives near the football player, filmed himself near the location.

While smoke was bellowing out of Hill’s house, Ross could be seen on camera discussing what was going on. As Ross spoke to the camera, he gave an opinion that the fire must have been an electrical one because he noticed that the smoke leaving the property was getting “thicker and thicker.”

“More and more helicopters. Little brother going to have to build a new crib. It’s all good though,” Ross mentioned. “Spent ten on this one. He’ll build another one, you feel me? Live it up.”

The “God Did” rapper did express that he spoke to the firefighter to get an update on Hill’s residence.

“God is great,” Rick Ross said. “It’s unfortunate the house caught on fire across the street, but I checked with the firefighters. There’s no one that was injured, everybody was out of the house, fire is under control. God bless the homie, you already know.”

Rick Ross films Tyreek Hill’s house pic.twitter.com/SO1PzVFDeL — prosper (@prosperarnold12) January 4, 2024

The Associated Press reported that it was an accidental fire that was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom, a fire official said Thursday.

“It was an accidental fire,” Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor stated.

All family members who were in the home at the time were uninjured. Officials stated that the investigation into how the fire started has now been closed. Although Hill did not attend practice on Jan. 4, the team expected him to rejoin them for Friday’s practice leading up to this weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

