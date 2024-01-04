Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill And Family Safe After House Fire

As Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was practicing with his team for this weekend’s upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills, officials from the Dolphins informed him that his house was on fire. Firefighters contained the blaze, and no one in his home was injured.

According to The Associated Press, Davie Fire Rescue Department firefighters were summoned to the 9,300 square-foot home of Hill, where some of his family members were present after a report of a fire. The home is located 30 miles northwest of Miami. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated that none of the people inside the house at the time were injured.

A fire broke out at the home of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.https://t.co/8xyWy2d9Fw pic.twitter.com/VvA2tGUuP8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 4, 2024

“He and his family are safe,” Rosenhaus said. “No one was injured, No. 1, no pets, so for that, we’re very grateful. We’re very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there’ll be some smoke and water damage. It’s very difficult for anybody obviously to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it, he and his family, with as much poise as you could hope.”

The fire was reportedly contained to one room, and an investigation has been started.

Hill arrived at the house before 3 p.m. and was seen hugging his newlywed wife, Keeta Vaccaro. The couple got married last month.

One of his teammates, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, spoke about the incident and said he was glad he and his family were safe.

“I think that would be difficult for not just my teammates but for anyone, in general, to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now. I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He’s good as well. I know it’s a little cliche to say, but those things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. I’m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe.”

The receiver is having a great year on the field as he currently leads the league with 1,717 yards receiving and has caught 12 touchdowns for the season. After being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022, he has had two straight seasons of 1,700 receiving yards, becoming the first player in NFL history to record at least 1,700 yards in multiple seasons.

