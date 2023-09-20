Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Dress Newborn Son in Pink For Family Photoshoot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky introduced their second bundle of joy to the world through a fashion-forward family photoshoot.

The Bajan singer and Rocky posed it up in their first official family-of-four photoshoot, over a month after baby Riot’s birth. In photos unveiled by People, Rihanna, 35, and Rocky, 34, take turns holding the boys RZA, 16 months, and Riot Rsevense, seven weeks.

The “Diamonds” singer sported a denim bomber jacket with a dark navy poots set. Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, paired Rih’s look with denim jeans, a white tank top, and a plaid shirt.

RZA sported his own little denim jeans with a grey and red sweater with yellow sleeves, while Riot topped everyone’s look in an all-pink ensemble that included a little baby-sized du-rag.

Rihanna, who welcomed Riot on August 1, has shared how “complete” she feels after welcoming her second child.

“Rihanna feels her family is now complete. It’s something she’s always wanted,” a source said.

For those wondering why the “Umbrella” singer opted to debut her second son in an all-pink outfit back in March, Rihanna spoke with British Vogue and explained why she likes to “push it” when dressing her son RZA.

“One of my favorite outfits he has is a miniature version of one of Rocky’s,” Rihanna said of a tartan kilt she had made for RZA.

“I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that.

“I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know,” she added.

Rihanna unveiled her second pregnancy while headlining the Super Bowl in February. The couple followed up with a small hint at their new baby’s name in the Beats Studio Pro commercial Rocky directed and starred in, featuring his new single “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N).”

In the ad, Rihanna sends Rocky on a diaper run throughout New York City. The pair have been going strong since debuting their romance in 2020. They are longtime friends who showed off their chemistry in Rocky’s 2013 music video for his single “Fashion Killa.”