Rihanna Expands Empire With New Fenty Hair Line

Rihanna continues to grow as a business mogul. The entertainer-turned-entrepreneur has announced her new Fenty Hair line.

The singer shared the news on social media, posting to X about how “a new family is moving in.” Rihanna already launched Fenty Beauty and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

a new family is moving in! #fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.

you know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a… pic.twitter.com/2xQ8vd80YQ — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 4, 2024

“#fentyhair is pullin up, and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for,” wrote Rihanna. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, and length, from weaves to braids to natural. So, I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

The collection drops June 13, leaving fans to wonder what exactly it will entail. While its promotion video hints at hair care products, the superstar has remained mum on specifics.

While the business is new, the Bad Gal first patented the brand name years ago. Rihanna filed the Fenty Hair trademark in July 2022, with hair bands, wigs, bows, and brushes listed in the document. Her signature Fenty Beauty helped catapult the mother of two into billionaire status.

While Rihanna expands her business portfolio, she recently earned a new accolade in her music career. The singer became the top female artist with the most diamond certifications, seven, even thought she hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti.