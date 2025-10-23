Fashion & Beauty by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rihanna May Lose Partner Owner Of Fenty Beauty As LVMH Explores Sale Of Its Shares The luxury goods conglomerate is reportedly exploring the sale under a confidential process.







LVMH may want to part ways with Rihanna and her Fenty Beauty brand.

The luxury conglomerate is reportedly exploring the sale of its 50% stake in the singer’s flagship business. Reuters reported that the confidential process includes investment bank Evercore.

While half of Fenty Beauty’s ownership belongs to Rihanna, Kendo Brands, the beauty incubator under LVMH, owns the other. They helped launch the trailblazing makeup line in 2017. Its signature product, the Pro-Filtr foundation, has remained a popular and beloved item from the brand, by fans and makeup industry experts alike.

When first bursting onto the scene, the makeup line fleshed out the traditional industry. Upon its launch, it marketed itself as a new wave of inclusive beauty, known for its wide shade ranges and pigments that worked especially for deeper skin tones. It is not only sold at makeup retailers like Sephora and Ulta, but also available on Amazon.

The brand has proven quite successful, with sources telling the news outlet that its value is estimated at between $1 and $2 billion. It also reportedly earned around $450 million in revenue in 2024. With its profits, Rihanna was able to grow her business empire to include a lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, and expand Fenty Beauty to skin, fragrance, and haircare.

However, its main backer, outside of Rihanna, now has plans to seek a profit from the sale. LVMH, which stands for Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, owns several other global brands within its portfolio. This includes companies across the beauty and luxury industry, such as Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh Beauty, and Christian Dior.

This would not be the first time LMVH pulls out of a Rihanna-backed business. Rihanna’s first entry into the luxury fashion sphere, titled Fenty, was founded by the singer under the luxury goods giant. However, the brand shut down in 2021.

What LVMH hopes to gain from the sale remains unknown. Neither Rihanna nor LVMH has spoken about the supposed sale.

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna Expands Empire With New Fenty Hair Line