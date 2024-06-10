Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Rihanna Steps Out With Natural Hair On Full Display Amid Launch Of Fenty Hair Rihanna seemingly responds to criticism of wearing a hairpiece in her Fenty Hair debut by sporting her natural hair.









Rihanna appears to be responding to criticism of wearing a hairpiece in her Fenty Hair debut by sporting her natural curly fro during a day in New York City.

The billionaire pop star and business mogul stepped out in NYC on Sunday, June 9, rocking her short, dyed blonde curly fro for a day out. Rihanna sported black trousers, clear strappy heels, a grey tank top, lace bralette under a brown fur jacket and paired with a black-and-white Louis Vuitton purse.

Rihanna with her natural hair in NYC today 🤍 pic.twitter.com/xwiHJ1is4b — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) June 9, 2024

The natural hair appeared to be a choice for the Fenty empire owner amid the announcement of her Fenty Hair line just last week. Rihanna has received mixed reactions to her haircare debut after seemingly sporting two different hair units while promoting her natural haircare line.

“A new family is moving in! #fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for,” Rihanna captioned a video post.

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural–so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style 💁🏿‍♀️

The “Umbrella” singer teased the June 13 release date and told fans they could begin shopping early at FENTYHAIR.COM.

She followed up with a second video announcement explaining the Fenty Hair product line and how each item was designed to be “easy to use” with “repair” in mind.

“I also needed products that could keep up with me and my lifestyle, which we all know is crazy,” she says in the video.

“My hair has always been a huge part of my career and personal evolution, and #fentyhair was created to keep up with our hair and lifestyle–while constantly strengthening and repairing our hair with each use 💪🏿” she tweeted.

While Rihanna’s fan base is strong, she still faced criticism from onlookers who questioned why she would wear what appeared to be two different wigs when announcing a haircare line that contains no wig-related products.

“How you promoting a hair product while wearing a wig? I don’t care,” one fan page tweeted and deleted.

The “Diamonds” singer appeared to shut down the wig rumors by posting a photo showing her blonde pixie cut getting a deep wash. But when fans compared the pixie to the look of her natural curly fro seen on Sunday, many were convinced that Rihanna was indeed wearing a pixie wig.

“Rihanna is such a scammer made y’all defend her the entire day that she is not washing a wig LMAO no wonder she is a billionaire,” one critic wrote.

“Rihanna really sat there and washed a wig 😭😭😭,” added someone else.

Rihanna is such a scammer made y’all defend her the entire day that she is not washing a wig LMAO no wonder she is a billionaire 💅🏻 Go buy Fenty Hair pic.twitter.com/hjizCVtJGl — mizge (@mihailo____) June 9, 2024

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair promotes itself as a haircare line that includes “repair at every step.” The website says the products have been clinically tested to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth, and protect at every step.

So far, only a moisture repair shampoo has been highlighted ahead of the official launch on Thursday, June 13. The haircare line is the latest addition to Rihanna’s billion-dollar Fenty Beauty empire.

