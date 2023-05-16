Rihanna Surpasses Eminem As Second Artist With The Most Certified Singles in the US

Despite the seven-year hiatus since her last album release, Rihanna continues to rake in musical accolades. The billionaire superstar just beat out Eminem when it comes to certified singles.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Rihanna surpassed Eminem and is now the second artist with the most certified singles in the United States. With 166.5 million certified units under her belt, the Barbados native beat out Eminem by just 500,000 units, UpRoxx reports.

Rihanna’s top singles, according to RIAA, are her diamond single “We Found Love” feat. Calvin Harris, “Needed Me,” “Work,” and “Stay;” all nine times platinum, with the first two being included on her 2016 album Anti. Rihanna’s 2007 smash hit “Umbrella” is certified eight-times platinum.

Her other singles, “This Is What You Came For” with Calvin Harris, “Diamonds,” “Disturbia,” and “Only Girl (In The World)” are all listed at seven-times platinum. Rihanna currently sits behind Drake in music certifications, but Rihanna Navy fans are confident she’ll beat out the Toronto rapper when she makes her musical return.

“She will overtake Drake before she even releases R9,” one fan wrote.

Drake tops the list with 184 million certified units. After Rihanna and Eminem, Kanye West comes in at No. 4 with 142.5 million certified units, and his longtime nemesis Taylor Swift comes in at No. 5 with 137.5 units.

The last five artists included in the top 10 include Post Malone at No. 6 with 134 million certified units, Justin Bieber at No. 7 with 116 million certified units, Beyoncé at No. 8 with 114.5 million certified units, the Weeknd at No. 9 with 111 million certified units, and Katy Perry at No. 10 with 109.5 million certified units.

Meanwhile, despite pleas from her fans, Rihanna hasn’t released an album since Anti in 2016. Many were hopeful new music was on the way when she headlined the 2023 Super Bowl. But Rihanna came out and announced her second pregnancy instead.

With a son who just celebrated his first birthday on May 13 and another baby on the way, it’s not certain when Rihanna will return to the studio to record and release a full album.

Her last single, “Lift Me Up,” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack garnered her an Academy Award nomination for Best Orginal Song, which she performed at the award show.

