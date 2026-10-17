photo credit: pexels Lifestyle by Sidnee Michelle ‘Rising Black Men’ Hosts 1st Black Prom At Michigan State University Although the organization's mission centers on supporting Black men, its programming extends to the broader student community.







Michigan State University’s Rising Black Men organization hosted its inaugural Black Prom on Oct. 11, bringing students together for an evening celebrating Black culture, leadership, and community during the university’s homecoming weekend, The State News reports.

The black-tie celebration, held at the MSU Union in East Lansing, Michigan, featured dinner, dancing, and the crowning of homecoming royalty. The event also highlighted the student organization’s efforts to create inclusive spaces and strengthen connections among Black students.

Founded in 2017, Rising Black Men focuses on empowering Black male students through mentorship, leadership development, and community engagement. Its mentorship program pairs underclassmen with upperclassmen to help incoming students navigate college life.

Although the organization’s mission centers on supporting Black men, its programming extends to the broader student community.

“Even though a lot of our events are focused on uplifting young men, they are for everybody to come out and enjoy themselves,” organization President Kenneth “KJ” Nathaniel told the outlet.

The idea for Black Prom originated in 2025 under former organization President Myles McGee. Nathaniel revived the proposal after becoming president in the spring, overseeing approximately seven months of planning, including catering, entertainment, and decorations.

Rising Black Men founder Tim Herd, who attended the celebration, established the organization to challenge negative perceptions of Black male college students and provide opportunities for mentorship and personal development.

The evening also recognized student achievement, with seniors Taniya Perry and Seth Washington crowned homecoming queen and king, respectively.

For African Student Union President Kadiatou Kaba, the event underscored the importance of representation and belonging on campus.

Kaba told the outlet that gatherings such as Black Prom help students, particularly freshmen, recognize that supportive communities exist within the university.

Nathaniel hopes the celebration will become an annual tradition, continuing Rising Black Men’s mission of creating opportunities for students to build relationships and celebrate their identities long after its current leadership graduates.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Dad Gifts Son Greatest Prom Moment By Accepting His Identity