Rising Tide Capital Appoints Visionary Leader, Dr. Joynicole Martinez, Its New CEO



BLACK ENTERPRISE caught up with Dr. Joynicole Martinez, the new CEO of Rising Tide Capital (RTC), for an important conversation about how the company’s vision will advance under her extraordinary leadership. RTC is a national nonprofit expanding access to entrepreneurship and building economic resilience through business ownership. Since its founding, the company has empowered over 11,000 entrepreneurs through its Community Business Academy and advisory services, helping launch businesses that generate millions in economic activity and create jobs in underserved communities nationwide.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: How have your previous roles and achievements prepared you for the position of CEO of Rising Tide Capital (RTC)?

Dr. Joynicole Martine: My career has always centered on service, healing, and advancing public health in mission-driven organizations. Over 25 years, I’ve worked as an epidemiologist and nonprofit leader, focusing on fundraising, strategy, and operations across sectors such as healthcare, housing, entrepreneurship, workforce development, and economic mobility. These roles have taught me how to balance vision with execution—skills I now apply as CEO of RTC to drive our strategic growth and foster inclusive entrepreneurship.

I started at RTC as a consultant, then became chief advancement and innovation officer, and most recently served as president. In these roles, I led major funding proposals, built key partnerships, and helped develop a scalable model for entrepreneurship support. Seeing RTC’s positive impact on entrepreneurs and communities inspired me to guide the organization through its next phase of growth and ensure our mission thrives.

The Future of Rising Tide Capital What is your vision for the future of RTC? My vision is for RTC to become the nation’s most trusted and effective entrepreneurship support organization for under-resourced communities, anchored in New Jersey but expanding through a network of national partners. We will deepen our core offerings—comprehensive curricula, individualized coaching, access to capital, and a strong alumni community—while building the infrastructure to support more partners and clients nationwide. To drive growth and innovation, I will: Strengthen core programs with clear pathways from education to capital to revenue growth and job creation.

Invest in data, technology, and curriculum innovation to personalize learning and quickly respond to entrepreneurs’ needs.

Grow the Rising Tide Network thoughtfully, supporting each partner with high-quality training, technical assistance, and impact measurement.

How do you balance risk management in today’s rapidly evolving business environment? Responsible leadership means balancing risk and opportunity. At RTC, we take programmatic and innovation risks to expand our impact, but remain conservative and transparent with financial risk. My approach combines deep listening, scenario planning, and clear decision thresholds. Before any major initiative, we model financial and impact scenarios, define minimum requirements, and agree on metrics for success or pivot. We foster a culture where raising concerns is seen as stewardship, encouraging open dialogue about risk.



Rising Tide Capital Appoints Visionary Leader, Dr. Joynicole Martinez, as Its New CEO

Strategic Leadership Approach

What strategies will you employ to foster a culture that thrives and prioritizes psychological safety?

Rising Tide’s unique culture is anchored in our core values and an intentional rhythm of business, including regular reflection and self-care days. I model vulnerability and transparency, creating space for dissenting views and learning from mistakes. We prioritize cross-team collaboration, design sprints, learning labs, and post-mortems focused on learning, not blame. Our recognition systems celebrate experimentation and learning, and our FeedForward planning approach encourages bold, creative thinking.

How do you plan to capitalize on new market opportunities while maintaining core business stability?

RTC operates at a pivotal moment for entrepreneurship support, especially for women, people of color, first-generation Americans, and those from low-income communities. We conduct rigorous landscape reviews, seek champions in new markets, and phase growth based on partner readiness, community engagement, and early funding commitments. This ensures we capitalize on momentum without diluting what makes RTC unique.



What is your approach to leading diverse, high-performing teams in this dynamic environment?

A diverse, high-performing team is essential for our mission. I focus on equity at the decision-making table, clarity in roles and goals, and ongoing professional development. We ensure staff and leadership reflect the communities we serve, and I stay accessible and engaged with team members and entrepreneurs alike. This approach builds trust, agency, and effective decision-making.

Measure of Success

Which success metrics are most important, and how do they align with the organization’s mission?

We use a mix of quantitative and qualitative metrics, including business launch and survival rates, revenue growth, household income changes, job creation, and access to capital. At the network level, we measure the diversity and scale of the entrepreneur community, Net Promoter Scores, qualitative feedback, financial health, and partner performance. Every metric is tied to advancing equitable economic mobility and community wealth.

What challenges do you anticipate facing as you step into this role, and how do you plan to address them?

Key challenges include balancing growth with financial sustainability, managing organizational change, and navigating a shifting philanthropic landscape. I plan to address these through transparent planning, intentional change management, and open communication with the team, board, and partners. Our leadership team’s careful preparation for this transition provides a strong foundation for facing these challenges together.

What is your best advice for someone considering leadership at this level? Lessons learned?

Be clear on your “why.” Personal mission sustains you through challenges.

Build a feedback ecosystem with people who tell you the truth.

Hold paradox: be visionary yet pragmatic, urgent yet patient, data-driven yet human.

Leadership is a practice, not a title. Effectiveness is measured by the trust you build and the outcomes you deliver, not the perfection of your plans.