Celebrity News by Rafael Pena Casey Benjamin, Renowned Saxophonist And Robert Glasper Experiment Member Dies At 46 Casey Benjamin, esteemed saxophonist and original member of the acclaimed Robert Glasper Experiment, passed away on March 31 at the age of 46.









NME reports that Casey Benjamin, esteemed saxophonist and original member of the acclaimed Robert Glasper Experiment, passed away on March 31 at the age of 46. No cause of death has been reported as yet.

Born in 1978 and raised in South Jamaica, Queens, New York, Benjamin discovered his passion for music at an early age, starting with the saxophone at eight years old. He honed his craft at prestigious institutions such as the Harlem School of the Arts, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art, and The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music.

The passing of Casey Benjamin is a brutal & terrible shock. He was a longtime MD to @projectlogic. My sincerest condolences go out to my YoHimBe Brother on this day of revelation. I’m in a weird place with it. Too young! Too soon!. So much left to give! Rest. In. Power, CB!🌹😞 https://t.co/4Nm2tStUrv — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) April 1, 2024

The news of Benjamin’s untimely death was confirmed by Vernon Reid of Living Colour, who expressed shock and grief over the loss. Reid took to social media to share his condolences, describing Benjamin’s passing as a “brutal & terrible shock” and lamenting the loss of a talented musician. “Too young! Too soon! So much left to give! Rest. In. Power, CB!” Reid wrote, reflecting the sentiments of many in the music community.

Benjamin’s notable contributions include his pivotal role as an original member of the Robert Glasper Experiment, a groundbreaking quartet led by pianist and composer Robert Glasper. The Experiment’s fusion of jazz, hip-hop, and R&B garnered critical acclaim, earning them a Grammy for Best R&B Album for their 2012 release, ‘Black Radio.’

Beyond his work with the Experiment, Benjamin’s musical versatility shone through collaborations with a diverse array of artists, including Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, and Beyoncé. He also served as the longtime musical director for DJ Logic, further solidifying his status as a respected figure in the industry

Benjamin leaves behind a rich legacy of innovation and artistic excellence, remembered not only for his remarkable talent on the saxophone but also for his profound influence on contemporary music. As tributes pour in from across the globe, Benjamin’s enduring impact on the music world remains unmistakable, ensuring that his memory will live on through his timeless contributions to the art form.