Roc Nation Distribution Launches Platform To Amplify Independent Artists

Roc Nation Distribution has launched a state-of-the-art dashboard designed to help independent artists expand their global reach.

Announced on Nov. 17, the new platform will serve as a centralized hub where independent artists can access resources and tools to strengthen their fanbases, according to a press release. Through a personalized dashboard, artists can access advanced streaming analytics, real-time audience and social media insights, and distribute their music to more than 200 platforms.

The dashboard is free to use. Artists keep ownership of their masters and retain 85% of their earnings, as the platform’s proprietary technology is built to give Roc Nation Distribution artists greater control, insight, and opportunity.

“The introduction of this new dashboard will be a game-changer for independent artists releasing music with Roc Nation Distribution,” said Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini. “It’s a one-stop shop that will enable artists to receive a holistic understanding of their followers, so they can build impactful strategies and broaden their music’s reach without financial barriers. This dashboard is democratizing access to tools and information historically reserved for the very few established label superstars. Our technology is uniquely ours and sets a new standard with no equivalent in today’s music industry.”

Additional features include streamlined royalty payments, publishing administration, rights management, and motion artwork uploads for DSPs. Beyond advanced social metrics, the dashboard streamlines payments and revenue splits, offering automatic deposits to bank accounts or PayPal, and built-in tools for seamless royalty sharing with collaborators. Artists can also store contributor information and save progress on uploads and metadata, making it easier to build releases on tight timelines.

The platform is receiving mixed reviews online from some who criticize the 15% royalty split.

“An 85/15 split to press “upload” is madness,” popular indie artist Russ wrote on X. “Major labels take 15% distro off the top too so it seems like they just modeled the business off of that. If you’re an artist, this makes no sense to sign up for imo.”

“People who think this is a good deal don’t know anything about distribution,” another X user wrote. “There are services that charge a relatively small yearly fee, and in return, you keep 100% of your royalties. 15% is absolute madness, especially if your songs become successful. Don’t fall for this BS.”

Many artists see value in choosing Roc Nation to distribute their independent music over companies with less star power. The platform is already used by Grammy winners like Rapsody, Grammy nominees like Clipse, and standout artists such as Flau’jae, The LOX, SAINt JHN, Westside Gunn, and Bootsy Collins.

