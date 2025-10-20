Rod Wave Made $14M By Taking Over His Merchandising: ‘If You Can Make it in the Street, You Can Make it Anywhere’

Florida recording artist Rod Wave recently revealed that he has made more money relying on his business acumen, making $14 million by taking over control of his own merchandising.

The Ghetto Gospel rapper explained his strategy on The Joe Budden Podcast.

“You can go buy your own clothes, and pay these folks to print it up, pay these folks to transport it, and we’re gonna do that,” Rod Wave said. “And I went from $200,000 to $14 million just taking control of my own merch, see what I’m saying?”

He added, “If you can make it in the street, you can make it anywhere. If you can make a million dollars on the street illegally, your brain can work.”

He emphasized the ability to create businesses and benefit, even as an artist, while helping others do the same.

“It’s so many businesses inside of businesses. As an artist, I’m just on the stage rapping, and I’m caught up in the rockstar. And all these folk have businesses off of me.”

The rapper just announced that he will head on tour to promote his most recent album, Last Lap.

‘“Leavin” video out now. Back on tour in December.

REDEMPTION TOUR 2025.

🎟️ Presale: 10/14 10AM → 10/16 10PM (WAVE2025)

📅 On Sale: 10/17 10AM Local

Link in bio for updates.”

Rod Wave reveals that he makes $14 million from selling and making his own merch, an increase from $200k before doing it himself📍



(via The Joe Budden Podcast: https://t.co/puAqnaAnAT) https://t.co/f9zpQwWEwC pic.twitter.com/UzGa1wxr1B — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) October 17, 2025

Wave, real name Rodarius Marcell Green, who hails from St. Petersburg, is a platinum-selling artist (his music has been labeled “Trap Soul”) who has six studio albums, all of which have sold over one million units each. He released his first album, Ghetto Gospel, in 2019. Last Lap came out in October 2024.

Three of his albums, SoulFly (2021), Beautiful Mind (2022), and Nostalgia (2023), debuted at number one. Pray 4 Love and Last Lap peaked at number two.

RELATED CONTENT: Shabba Ranks, Shenseea Join Damian Marley For Jamrock Reggae Cruise 10th Anniversary Lineup