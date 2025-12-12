Rod Wave’s Booking Agent Says Rapper Started Out Making $15K A Show, Now Making $2M

A recent video clip from a screening featuring Florida rapper Rod Wave revealed that, according to his booking agent, the recording artist had booked a show for $2 million. The clip, posted on the agent’s social media account, suggests the price will become his standard fee.

Andrew Lieber of MAC Agency proudly announced Wave’s achievement of reaching that price milestone, shown on a screen in a documentary. In the clip, he acknowledges Wave’s 27th birthday and his successful path as an independent artist. He highlighted the rapper’s hard work, noting that his company, Mainstay Touring, is making “waves” for him.

“From 15k a show on my first tour w my brother to now @rodwave making over $2,000,000 every time he touching that stage. Doing this sh** himself. 🅿️romoting these shows himself. Taking the risk. Renting the venues. Making ALL THE FVCKIN MONEY. His company, Mainstay Touring, is officially on the MAP. You are FVCKED!!!! We showing the world we can do this at the highest level. Selling out and SLAM DUNKIN 360 arenas!!! LFG 🖤🖤🖤”

Wave recently revealed on the “Joe Budden Podcast” that he has earned more money by leveraging his business acumen, taking over his own merchandising, and earning $14 million.

“You can go buy your own clothes, and pay these folks to print it up, pay these folks to transport it, and we’re gonna do that,” Rod Wave said on the episode. “And I went from $200,000 to $14 million just taking control of my own merch, see what I’m saying?”

Wave, from St. Petersburg, is a platinum-selling artist (his music has been labeled “Trap Soul”) with six studio albums, each selling over 1 million units. He released his first album, Ghetto Gospel, in 2019. Last Lap came out in October 2024.

Three of his albums, SoulFly (2021), Beautiful Mind (2022), and Nostalgia (2023), debuted at No. 1. Pray 4 Love and Last Lap peaked at No. 2.

