Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Unrivaled Opulence: Introducing Rolls Royce’s Project Nightingale With a legacy as distinguished as Rolls-Royce’s, aficionados and collectors are always eager for the brand’s next unique offering.







Written By Kimatni D. Rawlins

With a legacy as distinguished as Rolls-Royce’s, aficionados and collectors are always eager for the brand’s next unique offering. Each hand-crafted model is a marvel, born from detailed planning and progressive design techniques.

Yet, what if customers wanted to advance a step further and order a one-of-a-kind luxury cruiser distinctly matched to their tastes? More than a few global clients have found such luck since Rolls-Royce announced its highly exclusive new program, the Coachbuild Collection. This invite-only initiative features special-order, limited-production models, each assembled with creative specifications and custom engineering tailored to individual preferences. Once built, each model will never be replicated.

The first model from the Coachbuild Collection is titled Project Nightingale, named after the Le Rossignol estate (where Rolls-Royce designers lived) adjacent to co-founder Henry Royce’s French Riviera winter home, aptly titled Villa Mimosa. Project Nightingale’s prestigious artwork is inspired by 1920s “EX” experimental motor cars and simultaneously influenced by Art Deco and Streamline Moderne design principles. Quite naturally, this heavenly open-top is an industry game-changer.

While Nightingale is a two-seater and similar in size to the retired opulent Phantom Drophead Coupe, it incorporates the next iteration of electric power that we see in Spectre. Its commanding presence stems from the massive 24-stalk Pantheon grille and 24-inch “directional styled” rims that mimic the propellers of a yacht when viewed from beneath the waterline. Bespoke features include a full-leather interior, a 10,500-star headliner, and a color palette exclusive to Nightingale. The hand-stitched, curated cabin features exotic veneers, fine leathers, precious metals, and soothing illumination.

Coachbuilding, in automotive terms, is like a tailor-made tuxedo or a personalized painting commissioned by your favorite artist. The process starts with a rolling chassis delivered to builders, who use detailed instructions to customize the body, interior, and sometimes the engine to meet customer requests. Many elite manufacturers, including Ferrari and Aston Martin, partner with these coachbuilders to create unique models. Notable Italian names include Zagato, Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, and Pininfarina.

Rolls-Royce is no stranger to this craft as coachbuilding has been in its DNA for over a century. The most recent ventures were all unveiled within the past decade, stemming from a reignited interest in the company’s limited-run models beginning with the 2017 Sweptail, a one-off coupe with gorgeously flowing lines and a classic curved rear. The yacht-inspired Boatail followed in 2021 and easily became one of the most expensive street-legal automobiles in the world with a $28 million price tag at the time. Two years later came the V12-powered Droptail featuring roadster design cues and three bespoke trims.

To further add to Project Nightingale’s exclusivity, only 100 models will be designated at the newly expanded Rolls-Royce factory in Goodwood, England. It’s speculated that about a third of these precious gems will come stateside, priced between $4 million to $5 million. Each client will have access to follow their vehicle’s full development cycle by visiting Rolls-Royce facilities and testing procedures. If you were aiming to claim a Project Nightingale, sorry: the build capacity has been reached.

Of course, as with all Rolls-Royces, Project Nightingale is led by the illustrious Spirit of Ecstasy hood emblem. Named after the actress Eleanor Velasco Thornton, the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy is the most recognizable vehicle ornament in the world. She breathlessly leans forward in motion, ready to take flight.

As the purveyor of pristine automobiles continues to reach beyond limits without sacrificing its signature traits, the Coachbuild Collection and Project Nightingale showcase that Rolls-Royce remains in a class of its own.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Don’t Call It A Comeback!’: LL Cool J Partners With Jeep Cherokee For Its 85th Anniversary