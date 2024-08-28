Keith Lee’s Baltimore Trip Benefits The Rooted Rotisserie Restaurant, Rated 10/10 For Customer Service

A mention from TikTok food critic Keith Lee can do wonders for some of the restaurants that may get a visit from him. When Lee posted that he was heading to Baltimore, several of the businesses were clamoring for that visit, and the Rooted Rotisserie was the latest to get a cosign from the popular critic.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the Burtons got a surprise visit August 24. What some people don’t realize is that Lee doesn’t actually go into the place to taste the food. Typically, he sends others in, without notification, to place the order and bring the food to him. He then eats the meals in his car without interruption or distractions.

As with all other venues, the Burtons did not even know their place was picked to be critiqued. Lee did have some great things to say about the Rooted Rotisserie. He did give an almost perfect score for the “fantastic” duck confit gumbo with duck meat “cooked to perfection” and “crispy and seasoned” potatoes.

“This whole thing has flavor throughout, from the beginning to the end. In my opinion, they balance extremely well,” he said, giving the plate a rating of 9.6 out of 10. After rating several other items from the menu, most receiving the lower end of an eight, he also gave the venue a perfect 10 of 10 rating for customer service.

Amanda Burton, who co-owns the Rooted Rotiserrie with Joseph Burton, said that Lee came back inside the restaurant after eating his meal. Shocked by his presence, Amanda Burton said he introduced himself to the couple and took photos with the staff. But, before leaving, he left a tip of $4,000 and also took care of the checks for the guests who were in the restaurant at the time, leaving an additional $2,000.

His reviews have already worked in the favor of the restaurant. Amanda Burton said that as of August 26, the Rooted Rotisserie was just about completely booked through the end of the week.

So, it’s “all hands on deck as far as staffing,” Joseph Burton said. “Our prep schedule has increased tremendously to make sure we’re fresh, and we’re ordering much more food—much more.”

