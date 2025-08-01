Aliyah Boston, Candace Parker Team Up To ‘Post Moves’ In Podcast Arena

Current WNBA player Aliyah Boston and former WNBA MVP Candace Parker have linked up to launch a new podcast titled Post Moves.

AMP Media has announced that the two basketball players will be discussing various topics that will include basketball, life, and whatever else comes to mind between them. The title refers to certain moves on the basketball court that happen around the “post.”

The best of both worlds 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/qbJs1VJBvS — Post Moves with Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) August 1, 2025

“Getting to do this podcast with Candace is a dream. She’s not only a great friend, but she’s someone I’ve long admired — not just for what she’s done in the game, but for how she carries herself off the court,” Aliyah Boston said in a written statement. “Post Moves is just us being ourselves and talking hoops, life, and whatever else is on our mind. It’s fun and it’s honest and I’m excited for people to hear us laugh, learn, and lift each other up.”

Episodes of the podcast will premiere weekly on Wednesday on YouTube and streaming platforms like Apple and Spotify. There will be bonus clips and exclusive content seen across various digital and social media platforms.

“I’m so excited to launch our new podcast, where Aliyah and I team up to go beyond the headlines, shine a light on uplifting voices, and really dig into the stories that matter-on and off the court,” said Candace Parker. “We come from different generations, and that makes our conversations even richer. Aliyah brings fresh energy and endless curiosity, while I bring my years of experience and a big-picture view of how the game—and the world around it—has evolved. We’re ready to spark real talk, share some laughs, and create something that informs, inspires, and connects. We can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The first show debuted July 30.

Boston, who plays for the Indiana Fever, is a three-time WNBA All-Star and 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year. Parker, who has retired from the league, is a three-time WNBA champion, two-time league MVP, and Olympic Gold Medalist.

