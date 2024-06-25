Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Roy Jones Jr.’s Son Unalive At Age 32 'Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday. I'm so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family.'









Boxer Roy Jones Jr. announced the tragic news that his 32-year-old son DeAndre has died. He informed his social media followers that DeAndre took his own life on June 22.

Jones took to Instagram with the sad news on June 24.

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday. I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.”

“Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support.”

DeAndre is survived by Jones, his mother Natlyn, and brothers DeShaun and Roy III.

According to the International Hall of Fame, Jones, who won four world boxing titles during his career took the belts in four different weight divisions and went pro in 1989. History was made when he became the first middleweight champion in 106 years to win the heavyweight title. He was also the second light heavyweight champion to win the heavyweight title when he defeated John Ruiz in 2003 for the WBA title in 2003.

He left the sport of boxing in 2018 and had won 66 bouts (47 by knockouts) while losing nine of them. He had his share of matches against highly respected boxers such as Bernard Hopkins, James Toney, and Antonio Tarver, to name a few.

Although he retired in 2018, he fought in a boxing exhibition against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in 2020. He recently went back into the boxing ring in April, losing to former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, by a majority decision, according to CBS Sports.

