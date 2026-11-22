PHYSICAL ACTIVITY Sports have a direct positive effect on stress because it releases not only endorphins but also the brain chemicals responsible for boosting one's mood. Physical activity helps by also decreasing the levels of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline in the body, which assists with a calmer response to stressors. Through exercising you can manage your sleep better, and that will not only help you to be more emotionally stable but will also reduce fatigue-related stress. It improves cognitive functions-such as attention and problem-solving skills--which makes it easy to deal with life's daily challenges. Finally, being active is stress relief in itself that allows one to unwind and reorient. (Getty Images) Health Is Wealth by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Viking Executive Protection Founder Roy Smith Reveals His Fitness Formula For Success Despite frequent travel and long workdays, Smith maintains a structured fitness routine, typically exercising five or six days a week.







For Viking Executive Protection Solutions Founder Roy Smith, the workday often begins before sunrise. By 3 or 4 a.m., he is at the gym, prioritizing the physical and mental discipline he credits with helping him manage a demanding security business.

During an episode of BLACK ENTERPRISE’s “BE Health Is Wealth,” hosted by Alfred Edmond Jr., Smith discussed how fitness, nutrition, and stress management support his entrepreneurial journey.

A former law enforcement officer and professional basketball player in Mexico, Smith began developing Viking Executive Protection Solutions in 2020 and officially launched operations in 2021. His company provides executive protection, corporate security, event security, and training services.

Despite frequent travel and long workdays, Smith maintains a structured fitness routine, typically exercising five or six days a week.

“The gym is my sanctuary,” Smith said, explaining that early morning workouts provide mental clarity and help him manage the pressures of business ownership.

Smith also credits bodybuilding with teaching him the importance of consistent nutrition. However, maintaining healthy eating habits while traveling remains a challenge. He often chooses accommodations with kitchens or full-service dining options to make nutritious meals more accessible.

Cardiovascular fitness is another priority. Following multiple knee surgeries, including a knee replacement, he incorporates walking and high-intensity interval training into his workouts.

Beyond physical fitness, Smith emphasized managing stress by focusing on circumstances within his control rather than dwelling on situations he cannot change.

He also encouraged entrepreneurs to maintain their wellness routines, regardless of demanding schedules.

“Do not stop that,” Smith advised those already following an exercise regimen.

He highlighted the value of mentorship, encouraging business owners to seek guidance from individuals genuinely invested in their success.

“This is honestly the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” Smith said of entrepreneurship.

His experience reinforces a central message: Maintaining personal health is essential to sustaining professional success.

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