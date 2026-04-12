Stress Management Isn’t One-Size-Fits-All: Here Are 7 Healing Practices

As National Awareness Month gets underway, BLACK ENTERPRISE recognizes that a one-size-fits-all approach does not work when addressing stress management. Many people require culturally competent care to achieve lasting healing rather than temporary relief. Across the country, Black practitioners are leading evidence-based and holistic approaches to help individuals regulate their nervous systems and process trauma.

1) MEDITATION:

Somatic-based meditation moves beyond traditional stillness to explore bodily awareness. Prentis Hemphill combines trauma-informed somatic practices with meditation techniques to help participants identify physical stress patterns. Hemphill’s work focuses on both collective healing and individual restoration.

2) BREATHWORK:

A focus on breathing patterns can activate the parasympathetic nervous system to produce “rest-and-digest” responses. Jasmine Marie leads a movement in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., Houston, Dallas, Chicago, and Detroit. Her organization, Black Girls Breathing, uses rhythmic breathing to soothe the nervous system for Black women experiencing burnout.

3) SOUND BATH:

Studies show sound therapy can reduce brainwave speed and improve mental clarity. Leah Frazier operates in the Dallas, Texas region, offering sound bath sessions which use crystal bowls, chimes, and guided meditation to deliver healing frequencies to participants. Her practice unites mindfulness with vibrational therapy to establish a calming space for corporate clients and community groups.

4) YOGA AND MOVEMENT:

Yoga is a physical practice that synchronizes the mind, body, and soul. Based in Georgia, Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts is a yoga instructor and Peloton teacher. Roberts integrates yoga with mindfulness and social awareness education. Her classes focus on breath, movement, and intention, providing accessible flows paired with affirmations to release physical tension.

5) NATURE THERAPY:

The practice of nature immersion, or forest bathing, is a growing method for reducing stress. Carolyn Finney has played a key role in examining how Black people connect with outdoor environments. Her research demonstrates that spending time in green spaces can decrease blood pressure and reduce stress hormones.

6) CREATIVE HEALING:

Research shows that expressive writing leads to lower stress levels and better psychological health by minimizing mental clutter. Author Alex Elle uses journaling and storytelling to help people process emotions. Through workshops and books, she teaches self-compassionate, reflective writing.



7) FITNESS:

Workout routines boost endorphin production, which scientific research shows decreases anxiety while improving mood. Celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins says fitness allows people to manage stress effectively. Her programs combine strength training, cardio workouts, and holistic wellness.

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