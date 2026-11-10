photo credit: gilbert Flores/ variety via getty images, Keisha Lance Bottoms credit: US Whitehouse/ public domain, photo by Jason Redmond/AFP via getty images Politics by Sidnee Michelle Roz Brewer, Tyler Perry Named Co-Chairs Of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Transition Team The co-chairs will help evaluate candidates for senior government positions.







Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, a 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power honoree, and filmmaker Tyler Perry have been named co-chairs of Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms’ transition team, as the former Atlanta mayor prepares to become the first Black woman to serve in a gubernatorial seat in U.S. history, according to Axios Atlanta.

Lance Bottoms announced the appointments Nov. 6, naming 10 co-chairs to Georgia’s Promise, the official transition team responsible for preparing her administration ahead of her January 2027 inauguration.

Brewer, the former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance and interim president of Spelman College, brings decades of corporate leadership experience. She previously served as chief operating officer of Starbucks and president and CEO of Sam’s Club, holding some of the highest-ranking executive positions attained by a Black woman in corporate America.

Perry, the founder of Tyler Perry Studios, joins the transition team after building a major entertainment empire in Atlanta. The filmmaker and producer has also supported initiatives focused on housing, education, and underserved communities.

The co-chairs will help evaluate candidates for senior government positions, review qualifications and leadership records, and recommend finalists for appointments across state agencies, according to a Nov. 6 news release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“Keeping that promise starts with putting the right people in the right places, and I could not ask for a stronger group of leaders to help me do it,” Lance Bottoms said.

Other co-chairs include Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank, former Georgia state Sen. Jason Carter, Delta Air Lines executive Richard Cox Jr., and former state Rep. Rashad Taylor.

Lance Bottoms also named 20 honorary co-chairs, including U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, and former Georgia Attorney General Thurbert Baker, the first Black person to hold that office.

Former Atlanta Chief Operating Officer Jon Keen will oversee the transition’s daily operations.

Additional leadership appointments and policy advisory teams are expected in the coming weeks as Lance Bottoms prepares to take office.

RELATED CONTENT: HBCU Alumni Make History With Major Wins In 2026