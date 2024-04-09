Move Over Blue Ivy, Rumi Carter Is Now The Youngest Female On Billboard Hot 100

Beyoncé’s daughters hold the record for being the youngest Billboard Hot 100 recipients. After eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter held down the spot for five years, her little sister Rumi Carter beat her record.

With the release of Beyoncé’s new studio album Cowboy Carter, her daughter Rumi, 6, has become the youngest-charting female artist in Billboard Hot 100 history. Rumi appears on the track “Protector,” which debuted at No. 42 on the Hot 100 following the album’s March 29 release.

Rumi’s new Billboard record surpasses her big sister Blue Ivy’s previous holding as the youngest-charting female artist to reach the Hot 100 at 7 years old in 2019 with her featured appearance on Beyoncé, SAINt JHN and Wizkid’s No. 76-peaking “Brown Skin Girl,” from “The Lion King: The Gift.”

However, Blue Ivy still holds the record as the youngest artist to ever appear on any Billboard chart when her baby sounds were featured on Jay-Z’s “Glory” in 2012. The song made it to No. 63 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 23 on Hot Rap Songs.

The Carters are only solidifying their reign on the Billboard charts with Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé now has charted 106 total songs on the Hot 100 (the third-most among women), surpassing Jay-Z’s 105.

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer has made history of her own as the first Black woman to ever dominate the Top Country Albums chart with her LP debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts, with 407,000 equivalent album units earned.

The decorated Grammy winner has the biggest first-week debut of 2024 with her first country music album. After Jay-Z called out the Recording Academy for repeatedly snubbing his wife in the Album of the Year category, there are growing murmurings that Cowboy Carter could be a frontrunner in the category for the 2025 Grammys.

