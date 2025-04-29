Sports by Sharelle Burt Karoline Leavitt Suggests Trump Deserves The Credit For Shedeur Sanders Getting Drafted By The NFL After Sanders wasn't selected in the first round, Trump spoke out suggesting the league was “stupid” for passing over him.







After three days of waiting, 2025 NFL Draft pick Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns following President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Politico reports.

During a briefing following the highly anticipated draft in late April, Leavitt suggested Trump deserves credit for the former University of Colorado Boulder quarterback securing a spot on the team. Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked her if the president felt responsible for Sanders, son of NFL legend and coach Deion Sanders, getting a shot. With some laughs, Leavitt responded, saying, “All I will say is the president put out a statement, and a few rounds later, he was drafted. So, I think the facts speak for themselves now, Peter.”

Karoline Leavitt: "All I will say is the president put out a statement, and a few rounds later Shedeur Sanders was drafted, so I think the facts speak for themselves." pic.twitter.com/wxNrwmUXmB — Lebang Moloi (@lebang_moloi) April 28, 2025

After Sanders wasn’t selected in the first round, Trump spoke out, suggesting the league was “stupid” for passing over him and calling Deion, also known as Prime Time, a “very good coach, streetwise and smart. “Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness,” Trump said.

“He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck, Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father,” he continued.

President Donald Trump on NFL teams passing on Shedeur Sanders in Round 1: pic.twitter.com/kFogXmsRoG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 25, 2025

Despite what Trump and his White House administration feel, social media users called a “cap” on the need for credit. According to Newsweek, Trump’s post went live shortly before 5 p.m. ET on April 25, more than two hours before the second round kicked off. Sanders wasn’t drafted until late April 26.

While social media and sports analysts were disappointed in Sanders’ draft placement, the new NFL quarterback prospect was all smiles as he celebrated his journey surrounded by friends and family.

“Thank you, everybody, who came to support. I thank everybody out there, all the fans,” he said during a Twitch livestream.

“Thank you, Browns organization, for giving me a chance. We know these decisions, things happen. We can’t control the uncontrollable. I knew the whole time God had me, so I wasn’t really panicking because I understood it’s about perfect timing.”

No. 2 draft pick and Sander’s former Colorado teammate, Travis Hunter, celebrated his friend’s placement. “Yes, sir! My boy to the Browns, man. Let’s go,” he said.

