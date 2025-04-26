Sports by Daniel Johnson Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft Journey: Media Buzz, Conspiracy Theories, And The Wait For His Name To Be Called The focus of conversation during the 2025 NFL Draft has been on Shedeur Sanders, as armchair quarterback evaluators and sports commentators debate the reasons behind his slide down the draft board.







The NFL Draft is an inexact science, every year, prospects slide because of rumors, evaluation, interviews, and team fit, sometimes a combination of all of the above. The topic of conversation in the 2025 NFL Draft has revolved around Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders as armchair quarterback evaluators and talking sports heads alike try to figure out why he has slid down thus far.

According to The Athletic, the fact that Sanders was not taken in the first round was not a surprise to the 10 coaches and high-ranking NFL executives they surveyed, a reflection that according to their evaluations, the Colorado prospect is not a first round talent.

Per their reporting, front offices around the league have been privately questioning Sanders’ ability to grow into a leader, but those concerns are secondary to his mediocre tape, as team evaluators told the outlet consistently through the draft process that Sanders is not viewed as an elite quarterback prospect, even in a year with question marks at the quarterback position.

This, coupled with a quarterback market that is, quite frankly depressed, there are really only three teams conceivably in the market for a signal caller, means that a prospect teams already aren’t sold is worth the media circus that would accompany his pick isn’t going to get selected in the early rounds.

This, however, has not stopped people from saying that the league is trying to “humble” Sanders because he’s confident or arguing that the NFL is participating in some kind of collusion against Sanders; those individuals range from former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, Stephen A. Smith, and former U.S. Rep. Jamal Bowman to anyone with an internet connection.

Someone just texted me this message and they are absolutely correct: "This is a bad look for the NFL. This feels like Kaepernick-level collusion." All the hard work the NFL League Office puts in to eradicate these kinds of perceptions, only to turn around and watch as the OWNERS… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 26, 2025

Shedeur Sanders didn't need to be humbled. His confidence shouldn't offend your insecurities. His play showed that he should not have fallen out of the first 3 rounds of the NFL Draft. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2025

Jamaal Bowman made a 10 minute video about Shedeur Sanders not getting drafted because of racism. Please touch grass everybody — Reagan Meredith (@rmeredith2053) April 25, 2025

However, others argue that Sanders hurt his own draft stock with his approach to the pre-draft process. He declined to participate in the Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine, and in a year with a weak quarterback class, the game tape he relied on to showcase his value failed to impress teams.

Another factor is the significant attention surrounding Deion Sanders and his public comments about where his sons as well as player Travis Hunter might play. With all of this in mind, some conclude teams may be cautious about the additional scrutiny that could come with selecting Shedeur Sanders. Meanwhile, Sanders remains patient as he awaits his name to be called.

At a draft party in Canton, Texas, Sanders expressed confidence that he would be picked on day two of the draft, but that didn’t materialize, and he joins a long list of prospects who had to wait to hear their name called, including the San Francisco 49ers’ now-franchise quarterback Brock Purdy, who was taken with the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“We didn’t expect this of course but I feel like with God anything is possible, everything is possible,” Shedeur said in a video recorded at his draft party on April 24. “Tomorrow’s the day. We’re going to be happy regardless. Legendary.”

Nick Saban, the legendary former college head football coach turned ESPN analyst, provided some necessary context on their draft broadcast around the lofty expectations for Sanders that were created by the media, including some at his own network.

“You know, I hate this…We shouldn’t take any player and create an expectation for him. It’s not about where you get picked; it’s about when you get picked, do you take the opportunity that you were given to make the best of the opportunity that you have? I think Shedeur Sanders is going to do that. We created this expectation for this guy that he was going to get picked. That just creates expectation. It’s not a reality,” Saban said.

