News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Russell Westbrook’s AI Platform Partners With LegalZoom To Make End-Of-Life Planning Accessible Russell Westbrook's AI platform for end-of-life planning has teamed up with LegalZoom.







Securing a will or trust is now easier and more accessible, thanks to Russell Westbrook, LegalZoom, and their new AI-powered platform.

On June 17, Eazewell, the AI-driven end-of-life planning platform Westbrook co-founded with Kemba Walker and Donnell Beverly Jr., officially announced a national partnership with LegalZoom that works to simplify and personalize the process of creating wills, trusts, and estate planning documents for its users.

Through the partnership, Eazewell users can now access LegalZoom’s estate planning tools to create legally valid, personalized end-of-life documents in minutes without the high costs or emotional stress of traditional legal services for wills, trusts, and final wishes.

“LegalZoom has shown that legal help can be clear and affordable, and Eazewell has shown that families deserve that clarity the moment loss strikes,” Beverly Jr. said in a press release. “By uniting our AI guidance with LegalZoom’s Estate Planning legal infrastructure, we erase the paperwork fog I faced after my parents died. Families answer plain-language questions, our platform helps steer every decision, and LegalZoom’s premier legal platform helps customers create trusted legal documents. Together we turn a burden into a simple plan that protects the people and memories that matter.”

Launching this summer nationwide, the joint offering will include tailored onboarding for hospice networks, elder care providers, and estate professionals looking for modern tools to support their clients. Key features include a step-by-step interface that streamlines information gathering before connecting to LegalZoom Will & Trust platform, along with optional access to LegalZoom’s attorney network for support.

“This combination empowers individuals and families to confidently plan for the future, simplifying what has historically been a complex process while ensuring they have access to the legal support they need,” said Kathy Tsitovich, chief partnerships officer at LegalZoom.

RELATED CONTENT: Russell Westbrook Becomes First Player In NBA History To Record 200 Triple-Doubles