Russell Westbrook’s Eazewell Reveals AI-Powered Platform To Assist With Senior Living, End-Of-Life Situations

Eazewell, the company founded by Denver Nuggets player Russell Westbrook, former UConn basketball player Donnell Beverly Jr., and former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker, has introduced an AI-powered Care Transitions Platform that can be used by hospices, senior living communities, and life insurers.

The company was created to help families deal with issues related to handling everything from senior living move-ins to end-of-life transitions in a more simplified, automated system using artificial intelligence.

“Grief doesn’t follow business hours. Our platform ensures families get support when they need it, whether it’s 2 a.m., weekends, or holidays, while letting care teams focus on comfort rather than paperwork,” Westbrook said in a written statement.

Eazewell looks to help families, institutions, and caregivers stay on top of online accounts of patients/family members. It will deal with things like online subscriptions, social media accounts, bill payments, and services that can be overlooked when life situations take place.

“Digital death management isn’t optional anymore, it’s essential,” said Beverly. “The average estate now includes more digital accounts than physical assets. Families discover dozens of accounts they never knew existed, including services still charging monthly fees, social media profiles vulnerable to hacking, loyalty points expiring, and email accounts filling with sensitive information.”

The key AI features from Eazewell’s new platform include:

Comprehensive Account Management: Closes or memorializes social media accounts, cancels subscriptions, terminates licenses, and manages dozens of overlooked tasks.

24/7 Family Engagement: Delivers immediate answers via text and voice.

: Delivers immediate answers via text and voice. Intelligent Document Processing: Collects, organizes, and pre-fills forms with family authorization, maintaining audit trails for compliance and reporting.

Automated Notifications: Contacts Social Security, Medicare, banks, utilities, and digital services, tasks that otherwise require hours of phone calls.

Seamless Integration: Deploys within an organization's systems, appearing to families as the hospice, senior living community, or insurer's own branded service.

“We’re trying to take the weight off people’s shoulders as much as we can, and make this process so much easier for people,” Walker told CNBC in a phone interview in May.

