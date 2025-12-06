Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Russell Wilson And Ciara List Their Massive $54.9M California Estate, With A Football Field And Recording Studio If they land a buyer at that price, it would become the most expensive home ever sold in the area.







NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his R&B recording artist wife, Ciara, have recently listed their California home for $54.9 million.

According to Realtor, the property, which sits atop 9 acres in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., has been put up for sale and is listed by Brian Guiltinan of The Guiltinan Group. Based on the asking price, if the couple can get that amount, it would be the highest price a house in that area has sold for. A beachfront compound in the area recently sold for $50 million.

When the Wilsons purchased the estate in 2021, they paid $14.5 million; therefore, the profit they would realize would be almost four times that amount.

The house is located within a small gated community near the Del Mar Country Club. After purchasing the home, the football player had a large equestrian arena on the property converted into a football field. He and his teammates have used it to practice when not at the stadium.

The 30,000-square-foot property is affectionately known as Amor Estate. Amenities for the house include a professional recording studio, where, of course, his wife surely used for her line of work. There is a fitness center with an included sauna and a cold plunge with spa facilities: a club-style game room and a billiards lounge with a full bar. The house has a fireplace and a glam room with a walk-in closet with glass doors.

⁠There was a pool on the outside, as well as a waterslide, a pizza oven, a game pavilion with a candy bar, and a sports court. Guests could make themselves comfortable in the two-bedroom guesthouse, and a 10-car garage was on site.⁠

The couple no longer occupies the residence as the family moved to the East Coast when Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. They stayed east when the quarterback signed to play for the New York Giants this season.

