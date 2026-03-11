Rwanda Earns $161M From Tourism In Just 90 Days

Rwanda’s travel industry is in the throes of a boom. The country generated about $161.5 million in revenue from tourist-related services from Nov 2025 to January 2026, according to new figures released by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda.

The agency reports that most visitors to the east-central African nation arrive by air, with the majority coming from the United States. Other major international visitors come from Germany, China, and Japan.

Leisure tourism generated the majority of revenue, bringing in about $65 million. Rwanda’s renowned gorilla trekking tours made up 71.4 percent of the total.

The excursions allow visitors to see endangered species, particularly mountain gorillas. The growing demand for these experiences has made Rwanda a leading destination for eco-tourism.

Visitors from North America were the biggest spenders, contributing $40.8 million to Rwanda’s tourism revenue. Alongside international visitors, those arriving by land through Rwanda’s borders spent approximately of $24.9 million.

While inbound tourism brought in significant foreign revenue. Rwandans spent $95.9 million abroad on travel services during the same period, including $22.2 million on business travel.

Tourism has become an increasingly vital part of Rwanda’s economy. The World Travel and Tourism Council reported that the country’s tourism industry generated $647 million in 2024, contributing 9.8 percent to the national GDP. The latest figures highlight how Rwanda’s wildlife tourism industry has established the country as one of Africa’s fastest-growing travel destinations.

In 2025, the country celebrated the 25th anniversary of Kwita Izina—Rwanda’s annual naming ceremony for newborn mountain gorillas, which has helped build the country’s conservation and ecotourism industry.

“It is a historic moment for conservation this year,” Praveen Moman, founder of Volcanoes Safaris, told Forbes. Moman witnessed each chapter in the country’s remarkable history and even named one of the baby gorillas during the first ceremony in 2005.

Travelers visiting Rwanda must carry a passport valid for at least six months. They can obtain a visa on arrival for $50 for a 30-day single-entry stay or $70 for a multiple-entry visa. Visitors must also provide proof of a yellow fever vaccination, and health officials advise taking the malaria prophylaxis vaccine.

