Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ryan Clark Criticizes ‘Disgusting And Despicable’ White House Pro-War Video Featuring Him Ryan Clark is among several public figures speaking out after being featured in pro-war videos shared by the White House on social media.







Former NFL star Ryan Clark is calling out the White House for including him in a “disgusting and despicable” video post promoting the ongoing Iran war.

The Super Bowl champion addressed the issue on his Pivot podcast and reposted the clip on X, criticizing the Trump administration for using NFL footage and scenes from the 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder in promotional videos that appeared to make light of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

“I’m disappointed because, for one, to have Tropic Thunder and football highlights on a video about war is one of the more insensitive things that I’ve ever seen,” Clark said. “There are families here in our country whose loved ones have decided to give their lives to fight for our rights and our freedoms, who don’t see war as a sport. War doesn’t deserve a highlight film for Tropic Thunder to be a part of it. War is not a comedy.”

He continued, “And for these people to be risking their lives, not for our safety as much as for someone else’s agenda, for our regime to be as unserious, as unprofessional, as laughable, and as illegitimate as our leadership is right now, is embarrassing.”

“The latest White House post is… disgusting & despicable”



War is not a sport, & it’s certainly not a comedy. I’ve been asked how I felt about being included in a post from the White House using NFL hits as some sort of war highlight film. Truthfully, I don’t feel rage, but… pic.twitter.com/z9CrZDUBY6 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 11, 2026

Clark, who spent more than a decade in the NFL and helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win Super Bowl XLIII, criticized the video’s tone, arguing that war should never be portrayed like sports entertainment or cinematic satire. He also said the U.S. government has “lost credibility” under President Donald Trump.

“Because the reality star needs everybody to know at all times, ‘Oh, look at me, look at the attention I’m garnering, we’re doing this for me,’” Clark said, directing his message at Trump. “The public servant stands at attention for 45 minutes in a salute because he understands what those soldiers who gave their lives have done for our country. And I think we’ve lost 100% any credibility. We’ve lost all decorum. We’ve lost all integrity. We’ve lost all character. And I believe that the latest White House post, or the White House post involving myself and other NFL players, is absolutely disgusting and despicable.”

Ben Stiller also recently criticized Trump for using clips from Tropic Thunder, which he directed, produced, and starred in, in the White House’s pro-war social media posts.

“Hey, White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie,” he tweeted.

Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie. https://t.co/dMQqRxxVCa — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 6, 2026

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