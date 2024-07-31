RZA Partners With LL Cool J, Irving Azoff To Elevate The Wu-Tang Clan Brand

The founder and creator of the sound for the group, RZA, has forged a partnership with Iconic Artists Group and Rock the Bells to expand the Wu-Tang Clan name.

According to Billboard, RZA, real name Robert Diggs, is working with esteemed music executive Irving Azor, who owns Iconic Artists Group, and fellow hip-hop recording artist LL COOL J, who heads Rock the Bells, to further add to the Wu-Tang Clan brand.

“As we evolve from ‘Legendary Status’ to ‘Iconic Status,’ it’s only fitting and serendipitous that we join the team at Iconic Artists Group and Rock The Bells,” RZA said in a written statement. “This partnership will help us continue to expound and expand the Wu-Tang Clan’s legacy.”

The partnership will help elevate the music, brand, philosophy, and lifestyle of the Staten Island musical group, which consists of rappers RZA, Method Man, Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, U-God, GZA, Masta Killa and deceased member, Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

“The Wu-Tang Clan’s brand and music have been cornerstones of hip-hop culture,” LL COOL J said. “Our partnership with Iconic Artists Group will enable us to leverage Rock The Bells’ multi-faceted platform—encompassing radio, e-commerce, licensing, content, and live events—to unite and engage fans with this iconic brand. Together, we’ll guarantee that the Wu-Tang Clan’s legacy and timeless hip-hop remain powerful forces for generations to come.”

The two entities will assist in creating more opportunities for the Wu-Tang Clan through its music. This entails the brand’s involvement in film, television, merchandise, and brand partnerships. The partnership will also have an online destination for all things Wu-Tang Clan.