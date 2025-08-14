Sabrina Greenlee, Mother Of NFL Player DeAndre Hopkins, Discusses Attack That Left Her Blind

Sabrina Greenlee, the mother of NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (a former Kansas City Chiefs player, who will be playing for the Baltimore Ravens this upcoming season) is featured in the ESPN documentary, The Kingdom, where she talked about experiencing a painful acid attack that left her blind in 2002.

According to the Daily Mail, Greenlee, while speaking on the docuseries that is about the current dynasty of the Chiefs, who have won three Super Bowls in the past five years (2020, 2023, and 2024), she recalled the horrible incident that took place almost 25 years ago.

“The skin instantly falls off of my body,” Greenlee stated. “In that moment, I was thinking this is how I’m going to literally die.”

Sabrina Greenlee was attacked by Savannah Carlita Grant, who was with Greenlee’s boyfriend when the pair were arguing. As the pair argued, Grant threw a “concoction” of bleach and lye that hit her face, neck, and back and left her blind and with severe burns. Grant was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault and battery with intent to kill.

Hopkins, who was only 10 years old at the time, also spoke of the time that he and his siblings saw Greenlee after she had been in a coma for about a month before her recovery from the incident.

“The day I finally got to see my mom with my siblings, once she came from the hospital, her whole face was wrapped up,” he said. “And I just remember seeing her eyes and how different they were.”

After the incident, the 10-year-old Hopkins “became the man of the house,” Greenlee said.

“He’d read to me, describe what’s on the television. And it’s like if he’s not giving up, how dare I? I sat my children down and I said: ‘This doesn’t define us.”

The ESPN docuseries is slated for release on August 14 at 8 p.m.

