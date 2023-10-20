Sabrina Peterson Ordered To Pay 5-Figures In Legal Fees To T.I. And Tiny

On Oct.16, ​​T.I. and Tiny emerged victorious in their battle for legal fees with their former friend, Sabrina Peterson. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline reveal that Peterson has been ordered to pay a substantial sum to the couple after most of her claims in a bombshell lawsuit were defeated.

A recent hearing took place regarding T.I. and Tiny’s motion to recover legal fees from Peterson. The couple’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, and his team, successfully persuaded a higher court to overturn a lower court’s decision that favored Peterson.

The heart of the matter was Peterson’s responsibility for the $164,000 legal bill incurred by T.I. and Tiny while defending themselves in the case. Although the lawsuit remains active, many of the original claims have been dismissed.

Peterson contested the request for legal fees, arguing that the bill was excessive and lacked evidence for certain hours billed. However, in the recent hearing, the judge sided with T.I. and Tiny. While not awarding the full requested amount, the judge granted the couple $96,702.

The minute order stated, “The Court finds that based on its experience with fee rates in the Los Angeles area and based on the representations set forth in the Brettler declaration, the fee rates requested by the Harris Defendants are reasonable.” Peterson was given 90 days to pay the amount.

Peterson responded to a comments social media users made regarding the court decision on a post shared by ShadeRoom.

In 2021, Peterson sued T.I. and Tiny for defamation, accusing the couple of damaging her reputation after she publicly accused them of various forms of sexual and physical abuse. Among her allegations, she claimed that T.I. threatened her with a gun, stating, “B—-, I’ll kill you.”

Tiny responded on Instagram with a now deleted post stating, “Hold up …. So you want your abuser to train your son … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special. Please Get help,” TMZ reported.

In her lawsuit, Peterson also accused the couple of subjecting her to online harassment.

T.I. and Tiny firmly denied all allegations, asserting that Peterson’s reputation had been tarnished before their statements. Their lawyer characterized her as “an adjudged liar, a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violent assault, and has a reputation for being unscrupulous.” The rapper argued that any statements made were not defamatory but constituted an opinion, and the couple demanded the case be dismissed.

